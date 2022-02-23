Madhuri Jain Grover retaliates against BharatPe with series of videos on Twitter

Madhuri Jain Grover, the Head of Controls at ﻿BharatPe﻿, according to her LinkedIn, was recently fired from the fintech unicorn, according to multiple media outlets.

In retaliation, she posted a series of videos on Twitter, accusing the BharatPe board and senior members of the company of inappropriate behaviour.

Grover, the wife of embattled BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, claims her dismissal grants co-founders, Bhavik Koladiya and Shasvat Nakrani, as well as newly appointed chairman Suhail Sameer, the ability to "indulge in your 'drunken orgies' without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office."

Additionally, she alleges the three men treat women like objects, citing her experience with them and the "male chauvinistic board" during the investigation and review of her husband's actions at the company as proof.

Jain goes on to say that three men "have no pain for what @AshneerGrover built single-handedly, and you snatched!!"

She also criticises the review committee and outside consultants Alvarez & Marsal for their conduct during the recent investigation. Calling the entire situation a "witch hunt", she implies Sameer, Koladiya, and Nakrani are not fit to judge the situation because of their previous conduct described in her tweets.

Jain sarcastically applauds Alvarez & Marsal, whom she had previously threatened to sue for leaks in their investigation, as their confidentiality in her sign-off tweet. "10/10 for confidentiality! Kudos," she wrote.