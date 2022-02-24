‘Digital necessitates you to be more human than ever’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Through the use of techs like AR and VR, customers can 'try on' customised clothing before even placing the order. - Bibhuti Dash, Louoj

AR has also penetrated the world of commerce, bridging the gap between in-person and virtual shopping, and allowing consumers to experience brand offerings and services in an interactive and personalised ecosystem. - Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company

Augmented Reality is ready to take the world of communication design by storm. - Prateek Sethi, Trip Creative Services

Enterprises are already evolving themselves into the digital world and looking for a platform to create an innovative and targeted event for their audience and generate leads. - Sum Wong, EventX

Proper engagement through technological tools and quantifying feedback while implementing are the biggest hacks of successful customer engagement. - Bhavik Vasa, ﻿GetVantage

It is very important to understand that it does not stop at the trust, but towards how effectively brands can communicate with end-users. - Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Trell

The mega trend that has emerged over the last 8-10 years is that consumers are spending a considerable amount of time on messaging apps, further accelerated by the pandemic. - Srinivas B Vijayaraghavan, ﻿Gupshup

Understanding conversations and the data and insights derived from them is essential to every business. - Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore

Hyperlocal digital marketing aids in the collection of online reviews, which may enhance the brand's local rankings even further. - Amit Srivastava, Smollan India

Sustainability is taking centre stage in the mainstream ecommerce segment. - Dhwani Mehta, Ecovia

Micro-influencers, with followers ranging from 10,000 to 100,000, are still unexplored and can give a brand an edge in the market. - Sahil Chopra, iCubesWire

The creator economy is at the intersection of knowledge and passion, entirely driven by hobbies and interests with viable money-making options. - Bibhu Mishra, The Global Education and Leadership Foundation

It is important to find people who are not only good in their skill set, but who also have good reasoning and problem-solving skills. - Raj Neervannan, AlphaSense

Hiring talent for the game development space is very hard. - Mayank Grover, ﻿Outscal

Technology is the heartbeat of innovation in eyewear. Technology has been combined with exemplary ideas to revolutionise this industry. - Ramneek Khurana, Lenskart

Sensor technology has already started revolutionising biomedicine via mobile and digital health by permitting perpetual and longitudinal health monitoring outside of the clinics. - Maluk Mohamed, Twin Health

The [utilities] sector, in general, is seeing more energy-saving demands; consumers are getting more conscious and looking at more eco-friendly options. - Rahul Dhingra, AHA Smart Homes

Sectors that were previously slow-adopters, such as agriculture and real estate, have swiftly integrated AI into their operations, capturing investors’ attention and securing funding. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels

5G will enable many new technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, etc. to go mainstream, which are now the privilege of a few, and that will in turn create multiple everyday use cases. - Abhilash Panda, DIZO India

In many cases, we realise that key components are missing only when the disaster really strikes, and we are unable to complete the plan. Thus many organizations simulate failure. - Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat

B2B digital platforms offer a massive advantage to mid-sized and small businesses by making it easy for them to find and connect with the right kind of partners. - Vivek Ramachandran, Serai

The automated chatbots and voice bots, supported by the human servicing team, are the new digital storefront. - Gaurav Kachhawa, Gupshup

Digital is not just an access medium. It could really change the cost structure of how the industry operates. - Varun Dua, Acko

Digital necessitates you to be more human than ever. - Samriddh Dasgupta, Heads Up For Tails

