After seven years, Google Domains is out of beta

Seven years ago, ﻿Google﻿ began offering users a easy way to buy a domain without having to deal with a host provider. Now, Google Domains is finally out of beta as a full-fledged product.

Some Google products start (and shut down) at an amazing speed. However, domains got an old-school, long-term beta, very much like at the beginning of Gmail. Domains were made available to everyone in the United States in 2015, and they have since been expanded to be available in 26 countries.

In the official announcement, Google says, Today, we’re moving Google Domains out of beta and into general availability in 26 countries. With millions of active registrations, we know how valuable domain names are to customers, and we take seriously the responsibility of providing a service that’s often at the very heart of a business, brand or passion.

Domains connect to other Google services. Users can, obviously, use their domains in their email addresses. You can make a site or store with Google Sites and use it as a business profile on Maps and in Search.

Google's DNS and security tools are accessible as well. There's the option to make a site or store for a domain bought through Google by platforms like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost.

To mark the occasion of Domains' turning into a fully formed entity, Google is offering new and returning users a discount until April 15th. With the code DOMAINS20, you can save 20% on a single-domain registration or transfer of space from another registrar.