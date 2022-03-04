[App Friday] Zepto’s user interface is a treat but 10-minute delivery promise needs work

Mumbai-based ﻿Zepto﻿, which raised stakes in the quick commerce war by raising $160 million in less than three months, is taking on biggies including Swiggy’s Instamart and Zomato-owned Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers) with its 10-minute delivery promise.

Founded in 2020 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and his friend Kaivalya V, Zepto – which is run by Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd – claims to deliver groceries in about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Blinkit is also targeting 10-minute deliveries compared to ﻿Swiggy﻿, which takes about over 20 minutes. ﻿Dunzo﻿ also operates in the space but does not claim to target delivery within a particular time frame.

The app currently has a 4.3 rating on Google Play Store, with over a million downloads.

Aadit claims the firm has a good retention rate due to its on-time delivery. But when YourStory tested the app across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the results varied.

How does it work?

Zepto’s app can be downloaded from either Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It has a two-step log-in process — using your mobile number and a one-time password (OTP) — after which the user will have to fill in details like your name, the optional referral code, address, and location.

Zepto reiterates its promise of 10-minute delivery on a sliding bar placed on top of the purple, white and pink user interface.

Zepto has a two-step login process with varying delivery minutes

It also shows discounts and recommends a few stock keeping units (SKUs) that users could check out. Users can also search for an item using the search bar, or check out trending items in their selected location.

The products are further divided into categories like fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials, munchies, dairy products, and beverages, among others. To place an order, all you have to do is click on the product, which will then take you to another page where you can select the products you want. After selecting the products, you could click on ‘view cart’, which is at the bottom of the page — similar to other quick commerce apps.

The app will again ask for your delivery location and address. As soon as you place the order, the app starts a stopwatch with a timer (10-15 minutes) that shows how long it will take for your products to get delivered.

In West Delhi Zepto delivered in over 15 minutes, while in Bengaluru's Whitefield delivery slots were not available

Zepto usually does not put a limit on the number of products a user can order. But the delivery time increases depending on order size and the distance between the delivery location and their dark stores.

Verdict

Zepto’s user interface should be familiar if you have been using either Dunzo, Swiggy’s Instamart or ﻿Bigbasket﻿ to order groceries online. While the app throws up a glitch or two at times while entering the delivery address, the overall navigation is smooth.

When YourStory correspondents used the app in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the delivery time varied. While in west Delhi – which happens to be a busy area – the products were delivered in about 15 minutes, at Worli in Mumbai – a high net-worth area, the delivery happened in 10 minutes.

However, Bengaluru’s Whitefield area threw up a few challenges. YourStory’s correspondent based in the city could not find delivery slots and had to switch to other apps.

Zepto also suffers from SKU shortages from time to time, majorly affecting its late evening deliveries, as was seen on numerous occasions in Mumbai. However, the company has been successful a few times in delivering products in under 10 minutes, which shows great promise.

(With inputs from Trisha Medhi and Palak Agarwal)

