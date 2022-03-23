Fujifilm focuses on sustainable healthcare solutions with NEVER STOP campaign

From a photographic film manufacturing company to one that resolves social challenges-at-large with innovation, ﻿Fujifilm﻿ India has launched its latest NEVER STOP campaign to highlight its ever-growing contribution towards a healthy and sustainable society.

With a legacy boasting 87 years and counting, the campaign brings its sustained corporate growth to the forefront as it works towards making the world a better place to thrive.

Never stop building on innovations and expertise

Since its global inception in 2018, the NEVER STOP campaign has consistently delivered on its goal of raising awareness of Fujifilm's commitment to achieving sustained corporate growth and to “never stop” innovating on expertise.

“Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. We want to shape the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipment, and solutions and this campaign captures the sentiment perfectly. With the launch of this new campaign, we want to further strengthen our commitment to deliver sustainable products, drive social changes and never stop innovating solutions for a better world,” said Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

The 2021 edition of the NEVER STOP campaign showcases Fujifilm’s focus on healthcare solutions along with roping in innovative technologies like image processing and AI applications.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India

Talking about the company’s commitment and vision towards a sustainable world, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said, “Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. We want to shape the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipment, and solutions and this campaign captures the sentiment perfectly. With the launch of this new campaign, we want to further strengthen our commitment to deliver sustainable products, drive social changes and Never Stop Innovating Solutions for a Better World.”

Sustained corporate growth

Fujifilm’s latest drive for innovation in the healthcare space continues through preventive healthcare technology. Leveraging the latest technological advancements led by AI and IoT, the company is creating an ecosystem driving precise, intelligent, and accessible solutions oriented towards better outcomes. Besides, its cutting-edge innovation in products like digital radiography, endoscopy, ultrasound, and healthcare IT, along with the latest additions including MRI and CT systems leverages its imaging technologies to enable earlier detection of disease.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The next thought in action would be pioneering in the digital photography genre. Talking of advancement and expertise, when the world was transforming from photographic film to digital, Fujifilm applied its scientific expertise to pioneer digital photography and instant cameras that would help to preserve memories and enrich lives.

In India, the brand is seizing opportunities in the fast-growing mirrorless camera segment. The recent past has also witnessed the X series, which has continued to break new grounds, while improving, and expanding the photography experience with each new camera. Fujifilm’s X and GFX series cameras not only cater to wedding photography but also to street and lifestyle images. Its Instant products and printing solutions bring us back to the culture of printing and sharing moments in an innovative format.

Fujifilm’s innovation is built on trust. Its data storage solutions cut CO 2 emissions by drastically reducing a data centre’s energy requirements. With its advanced industrial products, Fujifilm is supporting the evolution of digital society with its partners using AI and IoT capabilities to tackle some of the toughest challenges.

Fujifilm as a brand is relentlessly working to provide consumers and communities with technologically advanced products to address their needs and lifestyle. And the NEVER STOP campaign further strengthens the company’s commitment to deliver sustainable solutions for a healthier world.

Mr. Tribhuwan Joshi, Vertical Head Brand Communication, Public Relations and CSR, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.

“Never Stop is not just a campaign for us. Never Stop signifies our commitment to continuously bring values from innovation. Since its inception, Fujifilm has evolved constantly to grow into a brand that resonates with people, delivers innovation, and provide solutions to people. Through our Never Stop Campaign, we want to highlight our long-standing relationship with our consumers and introduce them to our newer technologies and product offerings while strengthening our position as a market disruptor. At Fujifilm, we have endeavored to ‘NEVER STOP’ innovating and improving by providing our consumers with the best-in-class products and services, across verticals,” said Mr. Tribhuwan Joshi, Vertical Head Brand Communication, Public Relations and CSR, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.