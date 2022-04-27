How Ayurvedic brand Kapiva is redefining skincare with its holistic approach

Ayurvedic wellness brand ﻿Kapiva﻿ expanded by 2X between March 2019 and March 2020. It aims to grow fourfold in the next six years, and by 2027, it is working to be a brand worth Rs 800 crore.

During the pandemic, people began to gravitate more toward natural solutions and products as they became conscious of their food intake and overall wellness. According to a report by Research and Markets, the Ayurveda industry in India is estimated to reach Rs 710 billion by 2024. In 2018, it was estimated to be worth Rs 300 billion.

The Mumbai-based Ayurvedic startup was founded in 2016 by Ameve Sharma and Shrey Badhani, and is backed by the century-old Ayurvedic company, Baidyanath.

Kapiva is primarily a healthcare company that aims to create a disruption in the beauty space. According to Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva, the company’s approach to skincare is unique. They believe that, like any other organ, the skin needs good nutrition to stay healthy. He emphasises the necessity of eating well rather than using cosmetics for good skin quality.

Kapiva has raised roughly $15 million in four rounds of funding so far. Its most recent investors are Malaika Arora and Vertex Ventures, and according to Ameve, the company is aiming to raise another round of funding soon.

“The structure, the company we build is something that maximises the value for the consumers. That allowed us to acquire consumers at a lower rate, and also have very sticky consumers,” says Ameve.

Kapiva's product portfolio is diverse and extensive, allowing them to cater to customers with different skin and body types. Glow Mix, which was launched in January 2022, is one of the company's most successful products. According to the founder, the product began to generate a significant amount of revenue in just three months.

Other products that are popular among customers include cold-pressed amla juice and aloe vera skin gel. The company claims that its aloe vera gel is made from fresh Thar aloe juice which is converted into a gel within four hours of harvesting.

Customers also have the option of receiving personalised recommendations from doctors.

“We do 10,000 doctor consultations every month as well, and clients can get a customised recommendation on product, food, diet,” says Ameve.

The organisation's Research and Development (R&D) department has served as the backbone in terms of better understanding customers and designing a range of products for them. The department has several doctors and researchers, and with their help, the company plans to launch around thirty new products in the coming months.

