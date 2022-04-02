Edtech startup TutAR, owned and operated by Infusory Future Tech Labs Pvt Ltd, has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round from April Ventures and SalesboxAI’s founder Roy Rajan.

"We at April Ventures believe the edtech space is ready for disruption with AR/VR, and Infusory is on the right path with one of the largest collections of AR-based teaching aids for schools world over,'' said Ravi Linganuri, Partner, April Ventures.

The fresh funding will help the Kerala-based startup to scale its operations including hiring fresh talent to build a world-class team as well as bolstering technology, TutAR said in a statement.

"Our customer set is swiftly increasing as we've started serving not just 250+ individual teachers, but over 100+ educational institutions as well. This helps us lay the foundation for targeting the global edtech demand of over $50 billion for India and beyond. This investment is in the run-up to our pre-Series A round," said Thomson Tom, Co-founder and CEO.

TutAR is an edtech startup that enables teachers to use AR models in their daily online and offline classes using its app TutAR and in the metaverse to help students grasp concepts better. Its app is available for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows users.

TutAR was launched in 2020 by Thomson Tom, Shyam Pradeep Alil and Suvith S with the vision to use technology to enable teachers to impart knowledge in a more effective way to students worldwide.

Shyam Pradeep Alil, Co-founder and CTO at Infusory added that their vision is to enhance the teaching and learning process with the help of technology and create a universal eco-system for teachers and learners.

TutAR Founder also works with institutions to set up their AR/VR labs and their very own metaverse to help students learn, experience and grasp new concepts in an innovative way.

“We have created this next reality platform which can be used by any learning providers to bring 3D AR models into what they teach making each session super engaging and fun. They don't have to waste time reinventing the wheel again,” stated Suvith S, CSO of TutAR.

Roy Rajan, Founder at SalesboxAI, said, excited to be part of this journey with Infusory as they introduce teachers and students to the world of AR/VR and metaverse.

Currently TutAR is used by 100+ schools and 250+ individual teachers in 20+ states of India.