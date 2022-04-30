A merch brand for Web3 innovators

Hello Readers,

With NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) gaining more use cases by the day, an increasing number of startups have started innovating on blockchain-based digital asset ownership solutions.

Now, various artists, gamers, and creators are also exploring how NFTs can impact the creator industry.

For seasoned actor and entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor, this spelt an opportunity to build a culture, content, and merchandise-driven NFT platform for creators.

His new project — ﻿Love A Bot﻿ (known as LAB) — is a robot-themed NFT community and platform for innovators, builders, and gamers in the Web3 domain.

“In popular culture, advancements in technology are often portrayed in a dystopian manner. It is important to have a counter-narrative, and so the name Love A Bot implies love for technology, and pays homage to tech innovators,” he says, in a conversation with The Decrypting Story.

Love A Bot is a community platform and project, which comprises a builders community, an AR experience, NFT airdrops, artist collaboration, content creation, and more. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Books every entrepreneur must read

Running a business comes with hiring the right people, polishing the acquired skills and learning new ones at the same time, and most importantly – taking in the good and bad days with the same level of motivation.

So where does an entrepreneur go to seek motivation on the bad days? The easiest source is diving into a good book. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A Nykaa-like beauty platform

Falguni Nayar’s profit-making beauty and personal care startup ﻿Nykaa﻿ has won many hearts in India. However, the situation in our neighbouring country Bangladesh is quite different. The beauty and personal care, as well as ecommerce sectors, are still in their early days with a handful of players.

Dhaka-based Shajgoj — which means ‘to adorn or dress up’ — is a beauty ecommerce startup launched in 2013. But it was only in 2018 that it started selling beauty and personal care products across Bangladesh, catering to almost 400,000 customers. Read more.

Top Stories of the Week

Improving lives: Solving the issues of low-income communities becomes cumbersome for startups due to low margins and improper guidance, but Elevar Equity believes it can affect change with its impact investment mantra.

New horizons: For AI-based app development platform Builder.ai, the recent $195 million fundraise came as a shot in the arm to expand beyond the Asian shores and replicate the success of its flagship product, Builder Studio, which saw an 18x growth in revenues since April 2020.

Powered by the Sun: In 2013, Sandith Thandasherry gained nationwide recognition for building India's first solar ferry boat 'Aditya' and saving 35,000 litres of diesel each year. Now, he's on his way to building green cargo ships and affordable solar boats for fishermen.

At your doorstep: Humsafar's day in the sun as a fuel delivery startup came amid the pandemic-induced lockdown when the demand for fuel spiked, driving up the startup's sales to 15.7 lakh litres from April to June 2020 — a 4x growth from the previous year.

Top 25 Web3 Innovations: Last week, YourStory and Web3 incubator ﻿Buidlers Tribe unveiled a list of 25 promising, Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment — with each receiving a non-tradeable NFT as an award. Here's a quick look at the cohort.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

If you’re motivated by greed and money and fame, I think you’ll fail.

— Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO, Truecaller

