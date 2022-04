Last week, YourStory and Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe unveiled the Top 25 Web3 Innovations report, a specially curated list of 25 promising, Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment.

The 25 finalists each received a non-tradeable NFT as an award commemorating and proving their status as a finalist of the Top 25 Web 3 Innovations cohort.

YourStory's partners for the report include Woodstock Fund, Hashed Emergent, and Chiratae Ventures.

The report is part of YourStory's continued commitment to develop narratives around the blockchain and the Web3 space, and to curate, build and empower cohorts of innovative and disruptive Web3 startups that we are convinced have the potential to solve problems at scale and define the future of the Metaverse.

Here's a quick look at each of the Top 25 Web3 Innovations:

MooPay

MooPay is a no-code, non-custodial, multi-chain payment gateway. As claimed by the company, in less than two minutes, one can start receiving payments from anyone directly into their wallets. MooPay has combined the UX of Web 2 with the features of Web 3 and is multi-chain, with a presence on seven chains.

Router Protocol

Router Protocol is a mechanism for cross-chain communication, which primarily focuses on the specific use case of bridging assets across multiple layer 1 and layer 2 networks by using stablecoins as the medium of value transfer. Router’s alpha mainnet currently supports cross-chain transfers and swaps between Polygon, BSC and Avalanche

Arcana

Arcana helps developers securely manage the data layer of their applications through its SDK for user authentication, encrypted data storage, and access management. The idea stems from the gap wherein the founders observed friction in user onboarding from having to install and use third party tools like MetaMask and the complexity involved in setting up the wallet, lack of onchain access control, data ownership, and transparency in how securely data is stored and shared, lack of developer-friendly platforms for data management as well as usability and scalability issues of Web 3 products by Web 2 developers.

Biconomy

Biconomy provides plug-and-play APIs to make Web 3 user-friendly and frictionless. The future of the internet is decentralised, and Biconomy is a critical infrastructure on which it will stand. Its APIs & SDKs transform any decentralised app to become usable for anyone regardless of their crypto knowledge and experience. As claimed, more than 100 Web 3 companies leverage its products to ensure all the benefits of Web 3 come with the intuitiveness of Web 2.

Coinvise

Coinvise builds powerful no-code tooling for creators to launch and operate Web3 communities; it is simplifying high-risk Web 3 operations for communities using no-code tooling and enabling stronger engagement. The team is primarily focused on new age creators and communities. It claims to have over 8000 community members, with 400+ outstanding creators building a community on the platform.

DAOLens

DAOLens focuses on reducing the contributor churn in DAOs. In the long run, DAOLens aims to touch the whole contributor life-cycle, ranging from discovery to onboarding to meaningful contribution and engagement to eventually successful operations via a host of infrastructure-based DAO tooling.

Diginoor

Diginoor is a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for exclusive and officially licensed Indian cinema collectibles. The platform sold out its first NFT collection from the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Sivaji’. It recently launched NFTs from Chandramukhi and Kabali as well which included songs from legends like AR Rahman and metaverse versions of movie set props. The NFTs are backed by full-fledged copyright and IP licences with reputed media houses such as AVM productions and YNOT Studios.

Zippy Fitness

Zippy is building a two-dimensional decentralised Metaverse for both indoor and outdoor runners on Web 3, in the move-to-earn category. It aims to transform the way 600 million people across the world run by enabling a community-driven and boundary-less Metaverse focused on runners. In this virtual world, users can run, connect and train with fellow runners across the world in virtual and real experiences built on the principles of decentralised web, game-tech and deep-tech.

Spheron

Spheron focuses on providing a decentralised User Interface (UI) for developers/designers from Web 3 and Web 2 organisations. It acts as a deployment aggregator platform for decentralised cloud protocols, which helps developers easily access and onboard them. It also provides better developer tooling to help organisations move easily from Web 2 to the Web 3 world.

Atlantis

Atlantis is a peer-to-peer decentralised water network platform, that helps people and companies access clean water and earn from regenerating it. It claims to be the only such open water market that promotes fair trade on water assets. Some of its key clientele include Leela Palace and DTDC, besides residential apartments and commercial properties.

Maximum Protocol

Maximum Protocol is a full-stack portfolio manager for crypto, designed to automate the process for DAOs, individuals, and traditional institutions. Its asset management platform is designed to simplify the crypto investment process without relying on a third party or manager to handle investments on behalf of investors.

Its proprietary tool—Arcem Engine— helps the user get exposure to range of products and protocols like yield farms, DAOs, NFT Drops, IDOs, IFOs, etc,.

Orange Wallet

Orange Wallet is a cross-chain mobile wallet, aiming to provide access to DeFi (decentralised finance), NFTs (non-fungible tokens), IDOs (initial dex offering), and DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) across most if not all EVM-based chains. The startup is rewriting the UI (user interface) of every protocol and integrating to provide the simplest user experience as well.

AcknoLedger

AcknoLedger is a global platform that maps, monetise, and distributes Web 3 digital assets seamlessly across Metaverses and gaming NFTs. Adopting a decentralised approach, AcknoLedger collaborates with current NFT and Metaverse ecosystem partners to deploy Universal Content Number Scheme (UCNS) solutions to their existing digital assets.

OneRare

OneRare is building the world’s first food Metaverse or Foodverse. Celebrating the diversity and uniqueness of palates from across the world, it is committed to bringing the global food and beverage (F&B) industry onto the blockchain space where celebrity chefs, restaurants, and food brands will be able to create virtual food experiences, signature dish non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and interact with global audiences.

Questbook

The lack of a streamlined process makes it hard for Web3 grant managers to effectively run grant programmes, resulting in delays, missing updates, and builder drop offs. QuestBook has built a state-of-the-art, decentralised on-chain grants orchestration to solve this problem faced by grant managers.

Here, all data is stored on-chain and the frontend is served via decentralised storage networks. QuestBook doesn’t run its own database or servers — making the product completely decentralised, open-sourced and composable.

Offset Farm

OffsetFarm is building its web platform and smart contracts to support transactions between investors and project developers. Investors’ pre-finance climate projects are listed on the platform by designing their ‘deals’.

These are represented by NFTs (non-fungible token) called SPROUT. The SPROUT ownership grants them rights to future OFFSET tokens (fungible) backed by real carbon offsets. The startup also helps channel funds into the hands of project developers to facilitate implementation.

Raid

Raid lets anyone create multisig treasuries equipped with token-based voting in a matter of minutes directly from Discord. The team at Raid is building a treasury management interface with weight based voting and ERC20 tokens, and lets users handle all of this directly from Discord - where most DAOs operate from.

Syndr

Syndr is a DeFi protocol for simple, capital-efficient and omnichain synthetic assets with sustainable liquidity. It creates natively omnichain dTokens against stablecoins or yield-bearing stablecoins. Users can borrow dTokens with an extremely low native system MCR (Minimum Collateral Ratio). It is natively bridgeable between all chains and offers multi-collateral support - FRAX, DAI, LUSD, aDAI, cDAI, etc.

Liminal

Liminal aims to simplify self custody. It makes it easy and secure for individuals and businesses to manage their digital assets without giving up control and ownership. The platform enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale their digital asset operations through HSM-backed plug-and-play wallet architecture.

WALL.app

WALL is a social discovery platform for the NFT world. It is focused on collating on-chain data and off-chain information to help discover/ keep up to date with hot new projects and people. Discovering new NFT projects and keeping upto date with existing ones is broken between Twitter, Discord and OpenSea, and WALL.app aims to bring all the information to one place.

LearnWeb3 DAO

LearnWeb3 DAO is an education platform for new and experienced developers who want to break into Web 3. It offers a structured pathway to go from A to Z, is completely free, and features original content for learners. The product is currently built as a public good and has a commitment to not charge the students for education.

Kandola Network

Kandola is a decentralised network protocol for IoT that solves the privacy and security of IoT, and enables IoT NFTs through digital identity and ownership. The Kandola network platform intends on transforming at least four major markets: IoT device manufacturing, IoT solution development ,IoT marketplace and data integration.

Pillow

Pillow is a DeFi investment platform that helps users generate the best returns on their crypto with none of the associated hassles. Instead of going through multiple hoops from an exchange to a custodial wallet to bridging to the right chains and finding the right investments, users invest in Pillow one step. Pillow’s research team scouts 500+ protocols across 10 different chains to find the safest way to generate returns up to 18 percent on USDC/USDT and up to 7.5 percent on BTC and ETH.

Covalent

Covalent provides a unified API with an aim to bring visibility to billions of Web 3 data points. Simply put, Covalent offers a single API that allows developers to pull detailed, granular blockchain transaction data from multiple blockchains with no code. Developers can use Covalent to build multi-chain applications like crypto wallets, NFT galleries, and investor dashboard tools, utilising data from 26+ blockchains.

Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS)

The EPNS platform allows services to send notifications to wallets. Using its decentralised protocol, any DApp, smart contract or backend can send notifications to the user’s wallet address in an open, multichain and platform agnostic fashion, allowing any crypto wallet/frontend to tap into the network and get communication across.