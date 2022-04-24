Mobility startup ﻿Chalo’s turning point

From a multimodal journey planner Zophop to a live location sharing app called ETA, Mumbai-based mobility startup ﻿Chalo﻿’s co-founders have worked on several projects during their entrepreneurship journey.

In this week’s Turning Point, we feature Chalo, a startup that says it has one and only one purpose — making travel better for everyone.

In March 2022, Chalo acquired ﻿Vogo Automotive﻿ — a tech-enabled Bengaluru-based shared mobility startup — which would augment the former’s bus technology services by powering first and last-mile rides at major bus stops and other public places across India. Last year, it also acquired Gurugram-based office bus aggregator ﻿Shuttl﻿.

“We want to bridge this gap and offer a mobility solution with one subscription plan, which allows you to travel passively without getting bothered about all of these things. And we see a lot of synergy in Vogo in that way,” Vinayak Bhavnani, Co-founder and CTO, Chalo, tells YourStory.

Launched in 2014, Chalo﻿ has been co-founded by Mohit Dubey, Vinayak Bhavnani, Priya Singh, Dhruv Chopra.

The Interview with Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah has been inspiring her audience with skin/body positive content. On this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory, Prableen talks about her journey in the content creation space while discussing her big plans for the future.

Editor’s Pick: The story of Savita Dakle

Thirty-six-year-old Savita Dakle is unmistakably a go-getter, and this attitude has helped her learn and excel at farming, bringing together over a million women farmers across India on Facebook from her in-law’s home in Pendagaon, Aurangabad, and overcome periods of financial difficulty in her family. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Easing access to medicine

Founded in 2018, Jaipur-based ﻿Dawaa Dost﻿ is an omnichannel pharmacy retail chain for generic medicines. It enables consumers to save 50-80 percent on high-quality and branded medicines.

The platform also created a medicine adherence app Karma Dost in July 2021, which helps patients take their medicine on time as prescribed by the doctor. The app works through conversational AI in the backend, which calls people to remind them to take medicine. Read more.

Sustainable grocery store

Bengaluru-based online healthy and sustainable grocery store Wildermart offers certified organic staples like fruits and vegetables, clean label artisanal packaged foods, and chemical free personal and home care products — all delivered to you in minimal plastic and electric vehicles. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Let nothing stop you, also keep yourself open to always learn and ask for support.

– Radha Ramaswami Basu, Founder and CEO, iMerit Technology Services

