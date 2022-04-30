[Jobs Roundup] Work for rural vehicle marketplace Tractor Junction with these openings

Earlier this week, rural vehicle marketplace ﻿Tractor Junction﻿ announced that it raised $5.7 million in a seed round co-led by Info Edge ventures﻿ and ﻿﻿Omnivore﻿﻿.

Existing investors AgFunder GROW Impact Fund and Rockstart AgriFood Fund also participated in the round, along with angels including Vikram Chopra and Mehul Agrawal — the co-founders of ﻿Cars24﻿; along with Vellayan Subbiah and Arun Venkatachalam from the ﻿Murugappa Group Company﻿.

The Noida-based startup said that it plans to use the fresh capital to ramp up hiring, develop financial services and launch physical stores for used tractor transactions across northern India.

In December 2021, Tractor Junction acquired rival marketplace TractorGuru (farm machinery portal) to further strengthen its leadership in this space.

As per the startup, it has experienced 7X growth in annual revenues and has remained operationally profitable over the last two years. In the last 12 months, the Tractor Junction portal had over 30 million visitors.

If you'd like to be a part of Tractor Junction's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

AVP - Product

Location: Noida

Experience required: 4-6 years

In this role, the employee will head the product vertical at Tractor Junction. The major responsibilities would be to create and design new and existing products with the user at the center of it all, and since its consumer is farmer, understanding his requirements and pain points and then using innovative ways to solve those.

Head - PR, Corporate Communication

Location: Noida

Experience required: 4-6 years

The startup is looking for a storyteller for this role — someone who is passionate, enjoys communicating to the external world, and can tell how Tractor Junction is driving a disruptive change in the ecosystem. The role required the candidate to ensure that Tractor Junction is visible to the right stakeholders through the right mediums and at the right time.

Head - Design and Graphics

Location: Noida

Experience required: 4-6 years

Tractor Junction have always believed that the way to engage meaningfully with the customer is through content and since it targets rural customers, video becomes a very important and effective medium of communication. The startup claims to have close to five lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel and is looking for someone who is passionate about video content and can take its content game to the next level.

Business Head - Media Sales for Tractors

Location: Noida

Experience required: 4-6 years

The startup offers a platform to purchase tractors and farm equipment. It solves the problem for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reach out to the customers digitally and aims to grow 10X. It is looking for someone who has experience in selling media buys to tractor OEMs and is passionate about the digitisation of the space.

