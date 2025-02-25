Naman V Shetty and Sagar G Bhat, the duo behind the successful digital marketing agency Half Eaten Donut Pvt Ltd, are embarking on a new adventure: revolutionizing the vacation rental industry with Vaycray. This isn't just a pivot; it's a strategic evolution, blending their marketing prowess with a passion for leveraging technology to create exceptional travel experiences.

Shetty and Bhat, along with their founding team of Shreya Patel, Vidisha Kumble, Arjun Niyogi and Mohammed Nadeem, have built Half Eaten Donut into a leading marketing agency known for its innovative campaigns and data-driven approach. They've conquered diverse sectors, from real estate and automobiles to shopping malls, leveraging AI and cutting-edge tools to deliver outstanding results for global brands.

Shetty's experience spans a diverse range of industries, including hospitality through hotel ventures and even the innovative world of lab-grown diamond jewellery, giving him a nuanced understanding of brand building, customer engagement, and market trends.

Bhat, a seasoned expert in the F&B and events industry, has founded successful restaurants and bars, and also owns Monkey Business, one of Bangalore's oldest nightlife management companies, providing invaluable insights into experiential marketing.

Now, they're channelling their combined expertise into their "dream project”, Vaycray, a next-gen travel platform poised to redefine the intersection of travel and technology.

"We saw a gap in the vacation rental market," Shetty says. "Hosts were losing significant income to commissions, and guests were burdened with excessive fees. We knew we could leverage technology to create a more equitable and efficient system."

Vaycray, a portmanteau of "vacation" and "crazy," isn't just another booking platform; it's an innovative vacation rental solution. The app connects hosts directly with travellers, offering a radical departure from the industry standard: a 0% commission model for hosts. This allows hosts to maximize their earnings, keeping 100% of their rental income. Simultaneously, Vaycray minimizes booking fees for guests, making dream vacations more attainable.

"Vaycray is about empowering both hosts and guests through technology," Bhat explains. "We're building a community based on fairness, transparency, and a shared love for travel, all powered by a cutting-edge platform."

But Vaycray is more than just cost-effective; it's experience-driven. The platform is designed to connect guests with unique local experiences, creating lasting memories. The company is currently onboarding select hosts, meticulously curating a portfolio of high-quality properties before launching to the public. This selective approach ensures that guests have access to only the best accommodations, guaranteeing a premium experience. The team is also developing proprietary, travel, and experience-optimized features that will further enhance the Vaycray experience, offering new revenue streams for hosts and a seamless, digitally-driven booking process for guests.

"We're not just building an app; we're building a movement in the travel tech space," Shetty says. "Vaycray is about putting the power back in the hands of travellers and hosts, fostering authentic connections, and redefining the future of vacation rentals through innovative technology."

Vaycray's vision is clear: to become the leading travel tech platform for travellers seeking authentic experiences and hosts looking to maximize their earnings. With their combined marketing expertise, tech-savvy team, and a disruptive, technology-driven business model, Shetty and Bhat are poised to make Vaycray the next big thing in the travel technology sector. They're not just changing the way people book vacations; they're changing the way people experience the world, one tech-enabled stay at a time.

Vacracy is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.