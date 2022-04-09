Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 9, 2022)

Cubyts raises $1.8M in seed round from Better Capital

Cubyts, a design-ops platform, raised $1.8 million in seed round from Better Capital, an early-stage investment firm, which has backed credit card disbursed Slice, crypto club Defy, and edtech firm TeachMint, among others.

Cubyts will use the funds to expand sales and marketing in the US and develop products in India in the next 18 months.

Founded in 2021 by Aurobinda Pradhan, an IIT-Bombay graduate, Raghu Sarangarajan, and Shashank Deshpande, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Cubyts helps design managers codify design culture, improve cross-functional collaboration, and measure the impact of design on business.

Cubyts founders

Over 60 pc Indian employers favour a 4-day workweek: report

With several companies across the world proposing a four-day workweek for employees, a report has revealed that a majority of employers in India strongly agree the model will help in reducing stress levels.

Over 60 percent of the employers strongly agree that the new four-day workweek model will be successful in uplifting the overall morale of the organisation with job satisfaction and work-life balance, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels, a report by HR Solutions Genius Consultants said.

Rajendra Prasad Yadav, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Genius Consultant

However, 27 percent of the employers who participated in the survey said they were not sure of its implications on organisations' productivity. The remaining 11 percent disagreed with the notion, arguing that the four-day work model would neither improve nor yield any drastic positive results, it said.

The report is based on a survey conducted online among 1,113 employers and employees between February 1 and March 7 across sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas.

The survey found that 100 percent of employees are in favour of the four-day workweek model.

Further, when employers were asked if they are willing to work beyond 12 hours to compensate for an extra day off, over 56 percent agreed instantly, while the remaining 44 percent of the respondents were not convinced about stretching their usual working hours.

Similarly, 60 percent of employees in the survey said they are willing to work more than 12 hours in exchange for another weekly off.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Over 66 percent of respondents strongly believed that the four-day week module will help them improve their productivity levels, the report said. The survey also revealed that for employers, the most preferred third day off is Friday (52 percent), followed by Monday (18 percent), Wednesday (18 percent), and Thursday (11 percent).

(With inputs from PTI)