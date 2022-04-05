Coimbatore witnessed over 29 pc growth in hiring activity: Report

As businesses gradually inch towards pre-pandemic levels, recruiters continue to demonstrate positive hiring intent across key sectors, cities, and experience bands, as witnessed by a year-on-year growth of 16 percent in March’22 versus same time last year, according to a survey conducted by Naukri JobSpeak.

The demand for professionals across all experience bands remained steady in March’22 with >16 years’ experience bracket witnessing the highest growth (+23 percent) vs last year. Amongst tier-II cities, Coimbatore (+29 percent) registered the highest growth in hiring activity, followed by Kochi (+12 percent).

Hiring activity continues to grow

The month of financial year closing witnessed a sequential increment in hiring activity across all key sectors. Hiring activities across 0-3 years (+21 percent), 13-16 years (21 percent), 4-7 years (14 percent) and 8-12 years (+11 percent) also grew in March’22.

Apart from Travel & Hospitality (82 percent), that has seen consistent growth since the travel restrictions have been relaxed, other key sectors that observed an uptick in hiring trends compared with last year are Education (+44 percent), Real Estate (+30 percent), Retail (+28 percent), BFSI (+22 percent), IT-Software (+14 percent), and FMCG (+5 percent). Oil & Gas (-6 percent) recorded a slight decline in Mar’22 vs last year, while Healthcare remained flat.

“India is on the road to economic recovery with all key industries and cities showing signs of continued recovery. It is good to see that sectors that were worst hit by the pandemic such as Travel & Hospitality have now revived. We believe that with a growth trajectory like this, the upward trend in talent demand will continue its dream run in the coming months.” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said.

Metros and Non-Metros sustain growth in hiring

Metro cities saw positive Y-O-Y growth in hiring activity in March’22 with Kolkata (+42 percent) leading the charts followed by Hyderabad (+27 percent), Mumbai (+25 percent), Chennai (+24 percent), and Pune (+23 percent). However, Delhi saw a decline(-15 percent) in Mar’22 vs same time last year.

Amongst tier-II cities, while there was a dip in Chandigarh (-9 percent), Vadodara and Jaipur remained flat in March’22 when compared with March’21.

