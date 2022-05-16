Bengaluru-based energy and technology startup Pravaig Dynamics has announced it has won an order to supply compact energy storage to the European armed forces.

In particular, Pravaig will be supplying its proprietary Field Packs.

The startup, in a statement, said the made-in-India tactical batteries will power equipment used by European combat forces. Pravaig is also currently building batteries with major manufacturers such as M2M Factory and AMG Pro, which supply many defence and energy equipment requirements in Europe.

According to the statement, the Pravaig Field Pack provides the holder with enough energy to power the equivalent of a MacBook laptop sixty times. The batteries are designed to be lightweight, robust and waterproof.

Pravaig CEO Siddhartha Bagri said this development represents a major shift in the perception of India as a defence exporter.

"These batteries are designed, engineered, and made in India. This supply marks a major shift in the defence landscape of India. A tipping point in the reversal of India's high technology defence industry, from users to developers, from importers to exporters. A feat considered impossible just a few years ago," he said.

