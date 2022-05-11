BYJU'S-owned Great Learning acquires Northwest Executive Education

﻿Great Learning﻿, an upskilling platform owned by ﻿BYJU'S﻿, on Wednesday said it has acquired Singapore-based Northwest Executive Education.

This is Great Learning's second acquisition this year. It bought campus recruitment platform Superset in January 2022.

Northwest will continue to operate as an independent organisation under the leadership of its co-founders, Mohit Jain, Tamhant Jain, and Maitreyi Singhvi. The companies say they will leverage synergies to expand the portfolio of offerings and cater to learners across India, Asia, the US, Latin America, and Europe in blended and online learning formats, according to a statement.

While the statement doesn't mention the amount, several media outlets have said that the acquisition was a $100 million cash and stock deal.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, “Northwest complements the strengths of Great Learning, with a strong and expanding portfolio of programs from global top tier universities. Northwest will accelerate Great Learning’s efforts to provide learners across the globe with best-in-class learning opportunities from the world’s top Universities.”

Established in 2015, Northwest Executive Education provides long-format comprehensive programmes from universities such as MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), UC Berkeley, Yale, UCLA, University of Chicago, and the National University of Singapore, among others.

It focusses on comprehensive programmes in management, leadership, technology, healthcare, and innovation. With application-oriented learning and personalised coaching for participants, Northwest says it has achieved a ~99 percent completion rate since inception.

Mohit Jain and Tamhant Jain, Co-founders of Northwest shared, “We have built a strong global portfolio of programmes through our collaborations with some of the world’s best Universities. Being bootstrapped, we have always focused on building a reputation for high-quality learning experiences that have helped executives and professionals grow in their leadership journey and careers, leading to more than 100 CXO transitions for our alumni."

Founded in 2013, Great Learning was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021. The platform offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programmes across technology, data, and business domains in collaboration with the world's leading universities. It expanded its offerings beyond the K-12 and test prep segment and has delivered over 85 million hours of impactful learning to four million learners from over 170 countries.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti