What do you look for in a mattress?

A good mattress is essential for quality sleep. But finding the right one can be a nightmare.

From innerspring to memory foam to hybrid, mattresses come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. One wrong choice can leave customers with searing back pain and a hole in their pocket.

Ghaziabad-based ﻿Durfi﻿, founded by Nitin Gupta in 2018, aims to address all these pain points. The startup sells mattresses and pillows, mattress protectors, firm and soft mattress toppers, and other sleep-related products.

Its USP, Nitin tells YourStory, lies in the extensive research regarding Indian sleep product preferences as well as its price range.

“Durfi Mattress is an aggregation of key principles to provide Indian customers with a better sleep experience. Indian sleeping arrangements are typically stiffer. Considering this preference of Indian consumers, Durfi has re-designed and re-engineered the typical mattress into a world-class performance norm, merging with Make in India budget-friendly products,” Nitin asserts. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Flexidus explained

A recent LinkedIn report revealed that seven in 10 working women in India have quit or are considering quitting their jobs due to a lack of flexibility. It found that poor employer sentiment towards flexible working and career breaks is holding women back from asking for greater flexibility and re-entering the workforce. HerStory spoke to industry insiders to get a closer look at this flexidus. Read more.

Women are rejecting offers based on flexibility

Startup Spotlight

Financial planning done right

With the use of smart technologies in every sphere, financial advisors also need tools to help them identify the right investments.

Enter Actlogica﻿, a ﻿Zerodha﻿-backed wealth and investment management platform, which focuses on streamlining the process by synergising technology and actuarial mathematics. It has launched B2B SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) products for advisors, fund managers, and intermediaries. Read more.





News & Updates

﻿Paytm﻿ announced it has disbursed 26.4 lakh loans in April 2022, clocking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 449 percent, as compared with 4.8 lakh in the same month last year. The platform's lending business now has an annualised run-rate of Rs 20,000 crore of disbursements.

D2C startup ﻿FirstCry has decided to defer its IPO (initial public offering) in light of recent market volatility and the issues that have faced IPOs since the start of the financial year. It is reportedly looking to defer the publication of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by a couple of months.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of publicly-listed fintech startup ﻿Paytm﻿, has praised the Adani family for their plans to acquire Holcim Limited, and their public subsidiaries Ambuja Cements and Associated Cements Company (ACC).

Neso Brands, a subsidiary of omnichannel eyewear retailer ﻿Lenskart﻿, has raised more than $100 million in a seed round from investors including KKR, ﻿SoftBank﻿, ﻿Alpha Wave Global﻿, and Temasek.

Energy and technology startup Pravaig Dynamics has announced it has won an order to supply compact energy storage to the European armed forces. CEO Siddhartha Bagri said this development represents a major shift in the perception of India as a defence exporter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“The biggest glue [to retain talent] is the ability to invest in people,”

– Sangita Agarwal, Managing Director, Accenture

