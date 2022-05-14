SoftBank's $13B loss will change investing

A year ago, SoftBank, high on its impressive earnings numbers, could not have predicted that it would see an annual loss of $13 billion led by its two Vision Funds losing a whopping $26.1 billion in FY 2022.

In the earnings call, founder Masayoshi Son took a defensive stance, quipping, “When it rains, you open an umbrella.”

This defensive approach is being adopted by a number of investors, with macro-economic factors such as high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and China's tech crackdown spooking the global markets.

“Winter is here,” Sanjay Mehta, Founder of 100X.VC, told YourStory. “VCs are becoming VCs again on discovering enduring all-weather businesses to invest.”

Read the full story here.

The Interview

In conversation with YourStory, Niraj Jha, Founder and CEO, Hanuman, talks about how the startup caters to the emergency medical needs of patients by servicing them with an ambulance at the click of a finger, and his plans of taking it to different locations across India.

Editor’s Pick: DreamFolks Services

Gurugram-based DreamFolks Services began in 2012 as an aggregator platform for airport lounges and now claims to be a market leader, reaching about 10 million end users per annum through 44 corporate clients in 121 countries.

Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, the company hopes to launch its initial public offering (IPO) and filed for Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) early this year. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Bringing order to agricultural markets

Shashank Singh and Bhuvnesh Gupta identified that wholesale buyers face difficulty when it comes to bulk procurement. So, the duo started Poshn in 2020.

The digital network offers access to distribution to suppliers in fragmented markets, as well as enables efficient discovery of prices and commodities and working capital (credit) for suppliers. It recently raised $3.8 million in funding led by Prime Venture Partners. Read more.

Top Stories of the Week

Of the 15 unicorns of 2022, 5 have a woman co-founder. Does this mean the Indian startup ecosystem is finally ready to be more than yet another boys’ club? Read more.

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Prem Watsa talked about his investment in Digit Insurance and how the success of the insurtech startup is proof of a “changed India”.

YourStory Research revealed that India’s 100 unicorns created over 2.50 million jobs for contractual and ancillary services providers, apart from 0.34 million full-time employment.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

As money pours into the embedded finance sector, touted as the next big wave in fintech, YourStory spoke to top VCs in the space for their views on embedded finance infrastructure startups, also known as pipes, and the key future trends.

A subsidiary of India Expo Mart Ltd, ExpoBazaar is a B2B e-marketplace that connects global retailers with Indian MSMEs. With over 200 vendors on the platform, ExpoBazaar enables small MSME players to explore global markets.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

What people will remember about you is who you have been as a leader, and the motion of going from a tough project to a successful project.

— Sangita Agarwal, MD, Accenture

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!