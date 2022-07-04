BharatPe’s ‘Hai Yakeen’ campaign celebrates the indomitable spirit of Indian merchants

Fintech unicorn ﻿BharatPe﻿ recently launched its new brand campaign ‘Hai Yakeen’ to celebrate the dreams and tenacity of offline merchants and SMEs. The film celebrates the success stories of millions of offline retailers across a wide range of industries, including grocery stores, consumer durables, food and beverages, amongst others.

What the campaign conveys

The campaign kick-starts with the idea that every small store carries a universe of hopes and aspirations. It further carves stories of small merchants from different industries and weaves a common message: BharatPe believes in the passion and dreams of millions of offline merchants in India.

The television commercial has been directed by ad-film director Anupam Mishra, with actor Naseeruddin Shah lending his voice as well. Along with the TVC, BharatPe is also running a high-decibel 360-degree campaign across TV, OTT, and digital media platforms.

Crafted to showcase the passion of small offline businesses, the TVC shares the stories of six small business owners and highlights how they fulfilled their dreams with resilience, innovative thinking, and hard work. The film also reiterates the trust BharatPe has in the high growth potential of offline merchants and positions it as an enabler in their growth stories.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “Bharat stands for the relentless spirit of millions of small businesses, their can-do attitude and passion to build the new India. This is the reflection of millions of merchants who are silently marching forward to shape the nation and are the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Their dreams, aspirations, efforts, and innovative thinking can be seen across India- in every street, corner, and city of the country. With this campaign, we celebrate millions of untold stories and hope to inspire a whole new set of merchants to believe in the power of their dreams. We are grateful to our 8 million+ merchant partners who have put their faith in us, and stay committed to building products that cater to their business needs.”

Tukaram, the owner of Balaji Pan Shop from Pune, added how BharatPe UPI QR became a boon for his business, especially during the pandemic. “My business was primarily cash-driven. However, with the increased digital push, I had no option but to start accepting digital payments from customers. I installed BharatPe UPI QR in March 2020 which proved to be a boon for me and my business, especially during COVID. I have multiplied my business since I started using BharatPe UPI QR,” he revealed.

The aspirations of young Indian businesses drive BharatPe to serve their merchant partners with best-in-class fintech products, and it’s their dreams that continue to motivate the team to do their best every day.

Making financial inclusion a reality

Back in 2018, BharatPe was started with the mission to build a holistic fintech platform for merchants and small businesses. Further, the idea was to extend a robust financing ecosystem that could be leveraged by the merchants, thereby helping in scripting the economic growth of the country. Also, BharatPe was committed to make a difference by addressing the credit gap that acted as a major roadblock to the growth of millions of offline businesses in India.

In line with its vision of empowering the 63 million-strong community of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), BharatPe currently offers a range of simple, easy-to-use, and secure fintech products including payments and business loans to its merchant partners. It boasts of an extensive network of over 8 million merchants across 225+ cities in the country. In 2022, BharatPe witnessed a multi-fold growth in revenue with its key businesses recording exponential growth, with 3X growth in its merchant lending disbursals and a 2.5X growth in its payments business.

BharatPe is looking to expand to 300 cities by March 2024. Riding on the wave of increased digitization in Tier II and Tier III cities, the company remains focused on scaling up its credit and payment businesses.