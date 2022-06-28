Kalaari Capital partners with T-Hub to invest in Hyderabad startups

﻿Kalaari Capital﻿, a leading early-stage venture capital firm, is collaborating with the Telangana government’s innovation ecosystem, Technology Hub or T-Hub.

The VC firm said the collaboration with T-Hub will enable it to intensify its focus on identifying and investing in Hyderabad-based startups. Kalaari Capital will have an office at the innovation hub.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital said, “Given the city’s large talent pool and fast-growing tech ecosystem, we believe Hyderabad is well placed to become one of the top accelerators for startups in the coming decade.”

She further noted, “T-Hub’s success underlines the massive potential for cutting-edge innovation in Hyderabad. We are proud to collaborate with T-Hub to help turbocharge the growth of dynamic entrepreneurs, and foster a collaborative and supportive ecosystem.”

Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital

Spread over 5,82,000 sq ft, T-Hub, over the last six years, has provided over 2,000 national and international startups with access to technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors, and government agencies.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Our partnership with Kalaari is a testament of our mission to support our entrepreneurs with the 6'M's—money, market, motivation, manpower, mentors, and methodologies, and 2'P's—partnership and policy advisory. Support from VCs like Kalaari will help early-stage founders gain access to the right mentorship and guidance to scale their business.”

Hyderabad has emerged as a leading innovation hub in recent years with the presence of more than 4,000 technology startups. Between 2019 and 2021, 933 startups were founded in the city, raising $515 million in total funding.

Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari, said, “It is truly heartening to see the government of Telangana take significant steps to cultivate a progressive culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. We believe many successful startups will be born here in the coming decade and we’re super excited to partner with T-Hub in our mission to enable them to rise.”