Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 8, 2022)

BetterPlace acquires no-code platform EzeDox

Blue-collar workforce management platform ﻿Betterplace﻿ has announced its fourth acquisition in 10 months by acquiring ﻿ezeDox﻿, a no-code workflow builder platform.

Post the acquisition, EzeDox’s tech stack will be integrated into BetterPlace’s software platform for workforce management, targeted at mid to large enterprises.

EzeDox—last valued at $2 million in its seed round—helps enterprises automate and digitise frontline workforce management processes, including hiring, onboarding, profile management, inventory distribution and tracking, statutory document generation, and offboarding.

Earlier in May, BetterPlace had acquired blue and grey-collar staffing solution provider ﻿OkayGo﻿.

Re Sustainability announces incubation fund

Re Sustainability Limited (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers) has announced a Rs 5 crore innovation fund to incubate five innovative ideas, which can create sustainable impact at scale.

Launched on the occasion of World Environment Day, the initiative will screen ideas, technologies, and business models from individuals or organisations in a two-step process.

According to the company, the ideas should be centred around themes of waste segregation and treatment technologies, recycling and resource recovery technologies, social inclusion and community engagement for the circular economy, generating fuel and energy from waste, and new circular economy and decarbonisation business models.

The KKR-backed environment management services company has asked for entries to be shared before July 5, 2022, to innovation@resustainability.com.

Ecommerce major Amazon releases second Brand Protection Report

Ecommerce major ﻿Amazon﻿ invested $900 million and deployed nearly 12,000 people to protect customers, brands, selling partners, and stores globally from counterfeit, fraud, and other abuse, it said in its recently released second Brand Protection Report.

The report highlighted that the platform had extended its IP accelerator programme to five new countries, besides the US, Europe, India, Japan, and the UK. The initiative helps brands obtain intellectual property rights and trademark registration services for businesses to protect their brands across stores.

According to Amazon, nearly 12,000 brands have registered on Brand Registry through the initiative since its inception in 2019.

The Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit also registered civil litigation against over 170 counterfeiters in the US courts, besides referring 600 criminals for investigation across the US, UK, EU, and China in 2021, a rise of over 300 percent in 2020.

ALSO READ Genius Energy wins Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022; puts the focus on grassroots innovation

Mphasis opens delivery centre in Calgary, Canada

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Indian IT solutions provider ﻿Mphasis﻿ inaugurated its delivery centre in Downtown Calgary, Canada. With the rise in digital transformation spending across the board, Mphasis’ business ecosystem will reinforce the region’s reputation as a leading hub for digital transformation, AI, quantum computing, and others.

The delivery centre will also contribute to Canada’s growing digital sector by aiding enterprises to unlock technology transformation.

Mphasis has also formed strategic partnerships with the Government of Alberta, the University of Calgary, and the City of Calgary to accelerate talent development and development of quantum computing systems, driving research and development, and job creation in the technology sector.

CleverTap announces database for D2C brands

﻿CleverTap﻿, the US-headquartered customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company, has launched a purpose-built database for improved user engagement and retention for digital consumer brands TesseractDB.

With this database, TessractDB can transform massive amounts of first-party user data to power real-time user personalisation. It will enable digital brands and businesses to harness data and context for customer interaction by leveraging machine learning and AI, said the company in a statement.

It will also help CleverTap to offer unlimited data lookback periods, hyper-personalised engagement, and recommendations, among other features to its customers.