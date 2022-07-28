GetSupp raises Rs 9.5 Cr from General Catalyst, Better Capital

﻿GetSupp﻿ raised Rs 9.5 crore in a seed round from General Catalyst and Better Capital. The round also saw participation from angel investors including NoBroker's Saurabh Garg, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and CRED's Kunal Shah.

Founded by Arpit Gupta and Deven Vyas, GetSupp is a nutrition marketplace, where users can learn and buy supplements according to their needs.

GetSupp will be focusing on strengthening technology and improving customer experience in the near term, according to a release shared by the company. The firm plans on partnering with multiple nutrition brands.

Getsupp co-founders, Arpit Gupta (left) and Deven Vyas (right)

The Nestery raises Rs 6 Cr in Pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures

﻿The Nestery﻿ raised more than Rs 6 crore in Pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures. Earlier, the firm had won $100,000 through Sequoia Spark Fellowship Grant.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand the team, enhance technology, and generate content, according to a release shared by the company.

The Nestery, which was started in 2019 by Vaishnavi Rangarajan, a former consultant at Deloitte, is a kids and maternity marketplace. The Bengaluru-based platform claims to work with over 400 brands and has a community of 100,000 parents.

"A new parent today is spoilt for choice but doesn’t know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. So, they rely on hours of research or consulting other parents about what to buy, and when to buy. We want to use our contextual catalogue to help parents discover the right products at the right time on their parenting journey," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, Founder and CEO, The Nestery in a release shared by the company.

Vaishnavi Rangarajan (left) with her co-founders.

Lucro raises follow-on round from Singapore-based Circulate Capital

﻿Lucro﻿ Plastecycle Pvt Ltd raised additional undisclosed capital from Circulate Capital, a Singapore-based investment firm that focuses on backing climate-tech firms operating in recycling and circular economy.

The new round of capital will enable Lucro to increase its capacity to meet the growing product demand, according to a release shared by the company. Based in Mumbai, Lucro specialises in recycling flexible plastic packaging and converting it into shrink wraps and polybags, among other industrial packaging products.

Circulate Capital—which was created in partnership with corporations including Procter & Gamble, Chanel, Unilever, and The Coca-Cola Company—has committed to investing half of $112 million from Circulate Capital Ocean Fund (CCOF I) into India

