SuperShare raises $6.5M from Lachy Groom, Accel India, and Lightspeed

Content sharing app ﻿SuperShare﻿has raised $6.5 million in the first funding round from Lachy Groom, Accel India, and Lightspeed.

The round also saw participation from content creator Tanmay Bhat, MythPat, and several others from influencer management agencies across India, according to a release shared by the company.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which has so far been operating in stealth mode, will use the funds towards developing its product, among other things

"We are building the best way to share content. Sharing content is a huge part of our lives on the internet, and with the ever-changing landscape on social media, and the rising prominence of chat/community apps, we believe there is an opportunity to increase intimacy and efficiency in the way we share content," said Sagar Modi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SuperShare.

The firm was started in 2019 by Sagar Modi, an IIT-Bombay graduate, and Advaith Vishwanath, who was a part Accel's investment team.

In the last two years, the content creator economy has grown by leaps and bounds. When most of us were locked in our homes consuming large chunks of content online, creators across digital platforms were racking millions of views on their videos.

Many platforms have cropped up in the influencer representation and marketplace space including Gurugram-based Wobb. Pocket Aces, which majorly created short-form videos and shows on YouTube, also started representing a few influencers.

SuperShare is currently working in stealth with a few chosen creators in an invite-only programme, and will open up access in the next few months.