Healthtech startup Eka Care raises $15M led by Hummingbird Ventures

Bengaluru-based connected healthtech platform ﻿Eka Care﻿ on Tuesday raises $15 million in Series A, led by ﻿Hummingbird Ventures﻿, with participation from ﻿3one4 Capital﻿, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal, Rohit MA, and other investors.

It plans to use the capital for product development, hiring, educating consumers on the benefits of maintaining a health profile, and helping doctors move to digital practice.

Speaking on the new development, Vikalp Sahni, Founder and CEO, Eka Care, stated, "Our vision is to build a technology backbone to create and manage a health profile for every Indian. The trust of marquee investors in our vision has elevated our confidence. We are super excited to continue reforming the way healthcare is delivered in India by building tools for healthcare providers and users."

Co-founders Eka Care(L:R) Vikalp Sahni, Deepak Tuli

ALSO READ Eka Care, AWS and NDHM take huge strides in creating Connected Care

"Our clinic management tool is compliant with both NMC and NDHM guidelines, it helps reduce time in writing prescriptions, compliance, improving the online presence and overall income of the doctors. Our doctors are leading the digitization wave in the country, and I invite every doctor in the country to join this mission," said Deepak Tuli, Co-founder and COO, Eka Care.

Founded in December 2020, by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, Eka Care is helping Indians build their health profile for better health outcomes and savings in healthcare spending. For doctors, the startup has built an advanced digital clinic management tool. Abhishek Begerhotta joined them as an advisor later.

Akshay Mehra, India Lead, Hummingbird Ventures, said, “Our deep conviction in Eka Care is driven by the growing need for a horizontal platform built on the back of UHI, the product interoperability, and the strength of the founders having previously scaled businesses across India. We are privileged to be a part of the journey, and look forward to witnessing Eka becoming the health profile for every Indian."

“Eka Care’s proprietary tech stack, which has its own medical knowledge graph, will enable patients to create digital health records from any physical or online source and enable them to access an array of digital health services leveraging the Unified Health Interface under ABDM. In Vikalp and Deepak, we are backing an exceptional team that has experience and expertise of building and scaling digital platforms,” added Ashish Dave, CEO, Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India).

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta