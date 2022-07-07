Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 7, 2022)

Zetwerk appoints Ankit Fatehpuria as fifth Co-founder

A marketplace for contract manufacturing, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, on Thursday announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth Co-founder of Zetwerk.

Ankit joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and single-handedly set up the finance function for the company. During this stint heading finance, he also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk. In addition, Ankit has also been instrumental in initiating relationships with banks/financial institutions for the company both within India and abroad, according to a statement.

Before joining Zetwerk, Ankit served as a Category Finance Manager at ITC and Internal Auditor at Indian Oil Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

Design Cafe expands its presence in Mumbai, launches second experience centre at Kharghar

Design Cafe, a home interiors' solutions brand, unveiled its second experience center in Mumbai on Thursday.

Housed in the heart of Navi Mumbai at Kharghar, the brand showcases over 45,000 design possibilities for every homeowner, with materials and finishes and a customer-centric approach to designing homes, according to a statement.

The Kharghar EC provides a curated selection of designs demonstrating the amalgamation of space functionality with refined aesthetics: from wall paneling options to a 1 BHK show flat and separate display areas with wardrobes, two living rooms, and dining spaces. Additionally, three elegantly designed modular kitchens that exhibit global trends of modern, international, traditional, rustic and industrial design themes.

All modular furniture units will be manufactured at the company's 35,000 square-feet factory in Bengaluru.

The Kharghar EC is Design Cafe's twelfth launch in India. The company is focused on bringing every Indian homeowner's vision of a 'dream home' to life on the back of 25 new Design Cafe experience centers in the country. More experience centers are in the offing for cities like Kolkata, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai in this fiscal year. The company is eyeing its pan-India expansion under both company-owned and franchisee-owned models.

Neo-bank major Niyo appoints Jagadish B as its Head of Human Resources

Neo-banking platform Niyo, on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Jagadish B as its Head of Human Resources.

Jagadish brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience in people processes. Prior to joining Niyo, he was associated with Thinksynq Solutions Pvt Ltd as a partner. In the past, he has held HR leadership positions for two telecom companies, Vodafone and Bharti Airtel.

At Niyo, Jagadish will play a pivotal role in taking forward Niyo’s endeavor of building a comprehensive digital banking solution for its over four million retail and SME customer base. Jagadish will also be responsible for spearheading employee engagement, talent management and development, stakeholder engagement, internal communication, compliance, and health and safety environment.

Niyo currently has a strength of 500 employees and plans to hire selective talent across key functions - technology, product, and design.