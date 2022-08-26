Speaking at the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the central government is working on building the infrastructure for 6G data services to be rolled out by 2030. The latest auction for 5G spectrum was completed earlier this month.

Addressing the gathering by video conference, PM Modi talked about various technological needs and opportunities for young Indians. He said societal support and infrastructure support can aid innovation.

He said, "Young people can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. We are encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the Indian government is investing in technology, every youth should take advantage."

As reported by Mint, 5G services in India should start rolling out by October 12. The rollout will happen in 13 cities in the first phase—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Not every citizen in these cities could be guaranteed access to 5G services, with telecom providers yet to confirm the areas that would be prioritised.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly, telecom operators are working in that regard and installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 and then would further scale up in cities and towns."