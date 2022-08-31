Freshworks appoints Dennis Woodside as President

Nasdaq-listed SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) player Freshworks has appointed Dennis Woodside as the company’s President, effective September 1, 2022.

Reporting to Freshworks CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham, Woodside will be responsible for leading Freshworks’ global business operations and strategy. Woodside will also join the board of directors.

Dennis has previously served as president of Impossible Foods where he oversaw operations, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, marketing, HR and other functions for more than three years.

Prior to this, he was a chief operating officer of Dropbox where he was responsible for all customer-facing functions and revenue generation for four years.

“I am excited to partner with Dennis and add his experience scaling global operations to our team. His skills will help evolve our business and allow me to focus on our company vision, culture and product innovation – areas that bring immense value to our employees and customers,” said Girish, CEO and chairman of the Freshworks board of directors.

Woodside held various sales roles at Google over nine years, from 2003 to 2012, including Managing Director of Emerging Markets, Vice President of Sales in the UK and President of the Americas.

The company also affirmed its third-quarter 2022 and fiscal full year 2022 earnings estimates that were previously released on August 2, 2022.

Freshworks said it reached the $100 million quarterly revenue milestone as part of its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 earnings report.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Freshworks reported Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) losses of $10.7 million, up from $2.3 million for Q4 of 2020.

The company also saw a 28 percent rise year-on-year in the number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue). Freshworks also signed on new customers, including British Museum, Databricks, Humanscale, Jollyroom, and others, during the quarter.

Freshworks debuted on Nasdaq in September 2021 at ~$48 per share, but its stock price has nosedived since. As of 31 August, the company's share price is at $14.01 which is 4% up from Tuesday.

