A Bengaluru startup is reimagining wellbeing via precision healthcare

Healthcare services are reactive—responding only when an issue arises—and even then, patients are often left clueless about other aspects like nutrition or sleep that can affect long-term health.

Bengaluru-based tech startup Resolute.Ai is reimagining healthcare by sharpening its focus on personalised care. The startup helps individuals lead healthier lives by staying with them every step of the way in their health journeys. The platform also helps customers prevent lifestyle-related issues via regular supervision.

Launched in 2022, Resolute.Ai is the third healthcare startup founded by Srinivasa Vivek, a technologist turned entrepreneur.

Prior to the launch of Resolute.Ai in 2022, Srinivasa founded Pytheos Health Systems in 2016 as an evidence based health-tech platform focussed on prevention, wellbeing and care. Pytheos’ other brands—MyDiagnostics.in is a diagnostics services provider while HumanFractal.Ai provides technology solutions for healthcare institutions.

Srinivasa forayed into the healthcare sector as his corporate career at technology companies helped him understand the gaps in the industry.

What makes Resolute.Ai different?

The traditional approach of healthcare is reactive where individuals go to a doctor or a hospital when they detect symptoms. Resolute.Ai wants to change this approach to ensure individuals go through a wellness journey.

Srinivasa says, “Traditional prevention is done either due to threats or perception but human health dynamic which needs regular supervision.”

Resolute.Ai works on this principle of regular supervision where its digital platform engages with the individuals to source health information in what it calls “longitudinal” data. This enables the platform to make accurate diagnosis, create a prevention cycle and provide course correction steps.

Srinivasa says, “Think of us as a companion platform where we can provide a hyper personalised wellness journey.”

Resolute.Ai has created different stacks to deal with various lifestyle issues be it sleep disorder, stress management, flexibility, nutrition among others where the individuals can follow these instructions to create a more meaningful outcome.

According to Srinivasa, Resolute.Ai has already created over 400 plus stacks where it also provides various kinds of health literacy.

The operational team at The Resolute.Ai

Under this model, from the time an individual falls sick or is unwell, the digital platform of Resolute.Ai steps in. A team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, health coaches and therapists then work with the individual to improve the clinical outcome. A specialist is roped in according to individual requirements.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Under the Active Care membership of Resolute.Ai, members get unlimited concierge, nurse, and GP visits, tailored intelligence checks for family members, on-demand consultation with specialists, and a connected home care kit.

“We call ourselves a digital system of health where there is precision wellness and active care,” says Srinivasa.

Resolute.Ai also provides kits with over-the-counter medications to help customers deal with common issues such as fever, cold and even hangovers.

Focus area

The primary customer base for Resolute.Ai are homes and corporates. It currently has around 40,000 users who are predominantly from the home segment. Resolute.Ai is now looking at partnerships with corporates through various packages.

According to Srinivasa, a majority of its customers come through its diagnostic route and later get into its subscription packages.

Its healthcare packages come under a six and 12 months subscription model with a starting price of Rs 4999.’

Resolute.Ai has raised $1 million in funding so far and its service is available only in the metro locations across the country.

As part of its future plans, Resolute.Ai aims to reach about a million subscribers. The startup has global ambitions, as the founder believes Resolute.Ai’s approach can be replicated in other markets.

“Our goal is to unlock the potential of the people and do true prevention where we take them through a journey of wellness,” says Srinivasa.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the India home healthcare market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.27% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing need for better quality postoperative and primary care, advancement in technologies, rising disposable income, the shift of trend from communicable to lifestyle diseases, and the increasing availability of improved home care services with the technology-enabled platform are expected to drive the market growth, the report noted.

Other players in the segment include Zoctr, Portea, Medwell Ventures, among others.