Sunstone raises $35M in Series C led by WestBridge Capital

Higher education startup ﻿Sunstone Eduversity﻿ has raised $35 million in series C led by WestBridge Capital, which also saw participation from Alteria Capital.

The fresh capital will be used to expand into new programmes.

Founded in 2019 by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru, Sunstone has a presence in more than 35 cities in over 40 institutions, the company said in a press release.

Sunstone works with academic institutions to upskill students for employability. It offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The edtech startup had raised $28 million in Series B in October 2021.

“The Indian higher education system is at the brink of a long overdue transformation. Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students. Over the years, we have made significant strides in the direction but still have a long way to go as the market opportunity and problem we’re trying to solve for, is very large,” said Ashish Munjal, Co-founder, and CEO, Sunstone.

Sunstone ventured into undergraduate programs in 2022 for the first time, registering a staggering 10X growth in the past two years.

“Over the last year, we have seen Sunstone grow and continue to upgrade the quality of education provided to every student. Seeing the ever-increasing demand and its potential to be a major disruptor, we are excited to double down our investment to support its mission of transforming the higher education sector in India,” said Sandeep Singhal, Managing Partner, WestBridge Capital.

