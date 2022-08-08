Celebrating brands and their builders at Brand Residency 2022, an initiative by YourStory’s Brands of New India

Continuing with the momentum set by the Brands of New India Mega Summit earlier this year, YourStory’s Brands of New India (BONI) is all set to take its commitment of fostering the country's D2C landscape forward through Brand Residency 2022.

To be held from September 9-10, 2022 at New Delhi, the two-day hybrid event will bring together the biggest brands and the most influential and successful brand builders, and will give a peak into what goes behind building a successful brand.

With ‘Celebrating brands and their builders’ as its theme, the event will see established as well as many emerging, high-potential brands, ecosystem enablers and influencers discussing and exchanging ideas on critical social, cultural, environmental, and business trends that define today’s retail market.

Additionally, the event will also be a thriving ground for one-on-one informal meetings, cool product launches, engaging workshops, that will give attendees and audiences an opportunity to understand the nuances of building a brand amidst the country's D2C rush.

Brands of New India

India, as per a recent KPMG report, is one of the largest global retail destinations with a market size poised to cross $1.7 trillion by 2025; and the D2C channels are expected to be worth over $100 billion by 2025. The ‘Brands of New India’ property is working relentlessly to power this growth and enable the ecosystem at large.

Brand Residency is a part of YourStory’s ‘Brands of New India’ that was unveiled in September 2021. Since its inception, the property has undertaken multiple initiatives such as bringing together various stakeholders from the D2C ecosystem through the Brands of New India Mega Summit; showcasing high-potential emerging D2C brands under its 500 Challenger Brands initiative; creating the BONI circle, one of the largest communities of D2C founders and other key stakeholders by conducting city-wise meet-ups; and giving a platform to brands from tier II and III cities to come forward and share their journey and challenges through D2C Carwaan. Additionally, BONI is also conducting organised investor connects, closed-room learning sessions, and more.

Through these multiple initiatives, engagements and events, the property aims to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next coming years.

Why should you attend Brand Residency 2022?

Through its first edition, the Brands of New India Mega Summit served as a forum where participants heard directly from the leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who are leading the transformation in the D2C landscape of the country and paving the way for the future. The Brand Residency event will continue to build on that momentum.

1. 300+ leaders from various segments: The event will bring together diverse perspectives, learnings and voices of D2C startups, legacy brands, policy makers investors, and ecosystem stakeholders.

2. Format, tracks and topics: With the main tracks divided in brand building and technologies shaping up the brands of tomorrow, the event will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, keynotes, and masterclasses. The conversations will take a deep-dive in topics such as omnichannel route for brand building and growth, sustainability, innovations in marketing, quick commerce brand disruption, using AI, data driven decision making, product innovation, balancing scale and growth, and more.

3. Listen to the country’s biggest brand builders: The event will give you access to the country's biggest brand builders as they decode the key aspects of building a successful and sustainable brand. These speakers will share learnings and experiences from their own business playbooks along with the lessons they’ve learned from their own journeys.

4. Brand discovery: The D2C space is getting bigger and wider. As the existing brands scale to newer heights, there are so many waiting in the wings. Brand Residency will give you an opportunity to know more about the high potential, undiscovered brands from length and breadth of the country.

5. Networking and connects: The event will also give you a chance to meet with some of the most influential names in the industry, build your network, and connect with founders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, etc.

So join us on September 9-10, 2022 at Brand Residency 2022 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with all you need to know on brand building, product launches, workshops, meet and greet with country’s biggest brand builders, and more.

