EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart expands to Bengaluru

Electric ride-hailing platform ﻿BluSmart﻿ plans to expand to Bengaluru. Currently, the services are only available in Delhi-NCR.

“After all the love we got in Delhi, BluSmart is now coming to Bangalore to paint it Blu,” reads the mail BluSmart sent its subscribers.

Commenting on the expansion, Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-founder of BluSmart, said in a release, “We are excited to launch our operations in Bengaluru. BluSmart is committed to increasing its robust, competitive presence throughout megacities in the country, and Bengaluru is the perfect fit."

BluSmart cabs will now be operational in Indiranagar, Koramangala, Wilsongarden, Domlur, HSR Layout and extension, Bellandur, Richmond Town, part of Jaya Nagar, ITI Layout, AECS Layout, Haralur, Kadubeesanahalli, Devarabisanahalli, HAL Township, Basavanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Kodihalli, Doddanekundi, and Bengaluru CBD starting today.

The complete serviceable location details are available on the BluSmart mobile app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. With more EVs being added, BluSmart says it is continuously expanding its fleet and services to other parts of Bengaluru very soon.

Founded in 2018 by Punit K Goyal and Anmol Singh Jaggi, Gurugram-based BluSmart is a homegrown electric ride-hailing platform providing on-demand electric and smart mobility. The startup's mission is to offer urban India affordable and sustainable means of transportation.

The company has also made announcements on its social media handles.

Amit further added, "BluSmart is creating inclusive and equitable economic opportunities for driver-partners who can drive and earn without the hassles of asset ownership. India is getting ready for EV adoption, thus we have been instrumental in bringing EV rides for consumers to experience the clean technology and BluSmart is setting up charging infrastructure in Bengaluru to aid EV fleets.”

BluSmart provides a premium service to its customers at zero cancellation, on-time rides, no surge, and promotional flat fares of Rs 249 (all city rides) and Rs 999 (airport rides). The app also provides multiple online payment options allowing riders to make no-contact payments in-app using the BluSmart Wallet. Hourly rentals would allow customers to keep the vehicle for a longer duration, at prices starting at ₹299 per hour with multiple stops.

In June, the company had signed an agreement with Tata Motors to deliver 10,000 units of its XPRES T EVs—the electric Sedan car—to the EV company. With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, signed by both the companies in October last year.

In May, the company raised $25 million in an extended Series A round, which is a follow-up to the Series A funding round that closed in September 2021. This brings the total amount raised in Series A round to $50.7 million. The company claims to have completed over 2.5 million all-electric trips, covering more than 86 million clean kilometres with over 900,000 app downloads, with an app rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 in the last year.

The equity round was led by BP Ventures and Green Frontier Capital, with participation from existing investors. The venture debt funding comes from Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, BlackSoil, and UCIC.

