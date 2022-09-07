Meet the speakers at Brand Residency 2022

The day we were waiting for is finally here! Industry leaders from across the country come together to ‘Celebrate brands and their builders’ at Brand Residency 2022 which takes place at New Delhi on the 9th and 10th of September 2022.

The event is a part of YourStory’s ‘Brands of New India’ initiative which has been empowering product brands across the country for the past year. Apart from showcasing the brains the leading and upcoming brands, startups and organsiations, Brand Residency has a lot more to offer.

It provides:

1. A platform for riveting discussions on critical trends

2. Talks about how brands leverage technology to stay competitive in a digital-first world

3. The strategies they use to bolster trust and consumer confidence

4. How brands can scale and finance the best solutions in a post-pandemic marketplace

5. And How Indian brands are today going global.

One thing to look out for will be ‘The Pitcher’s Club’, which will see promising brands in the country come up and pitch to potential investors on the main stage.

Let’s take a quick look at the spectacular lineup of speakers and their sessions.

Day 1 of Brand Residency will kick off with Mr. Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) addressing the audience on how the time is right for India’s new age brands.

Day 1 will also feature a keynote by Prem Bhatia, (Co-Founder & CEO,Graas) on The Battle Ahead - from Mumbai to Manila. The founder community in the audience will then be privy to a new product launch from Flipkart who will have Sankalp Mehrotra (Vice President of Monetisation) talk about an exciting new offering from Flipkart Catapult.

Bhavik Vasa (Founder & CEO, GetVantage) will talk about how Funding and Scaling your brand in a fireside chat with Varnika Gupta of YourStory while we will end the day with a special showcase from Aditya Swaminathan (AVP of Paytm ADS) on how they have helped D2C brands grow multifold with their offerings.

To continue the momentum from the first day, Day 2 will start with a fireside chat between Mr T.Koshy, CEO of ONDC (Open Network For Digital Commerce) and Ms. Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory.

With digital first brands looking beyond the metros, an importnat panel discussion that you would want to listen to will be on ‘Winning Bharat” The do’s and dont’s of winning customers from Tier 2 and beyond” will feature Gaurav Dadhich (General Manager - Product Management, Razorpay), Shalini Sinha Raj (Founder, The Infused Kettle), Lokendra Singh Ranawat (CEO & Co-founder, Wooden Street) and Gudipudi Krishna Sharma (Manager, Startup India).

Also on the roster is a discussion on The importance of your D2C channel and how do you a build a profitable D2C brand which will feature Sakshi Mittal (Head- Growth & Marketing , Paytm Ads), Dipanjan Basu (Partner & CFO, Fireside Ventures), Ahana Gautam (CEO & Co-Founder, Open Secret) and Deepak Gupta (COO, Bombay Shaving Company).

A power packed afternoon session will have a session on Data driven decision making, powered by GoKwik which will feature Shivani Poddar (Co-founder and CEO at FabAlley), Soumya Kant (Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Clovia), Hitesh Dhingra (Founder at The Man Company) and Abhishek Chandra (CRO, GoKwik).

This will be followed by a discussion on going Ominchannel with Vinayak Agarwal (Founder & CEO at BiteSpeed), Ishan Grover (Founder and CEO, Svish), Vedang Patel (Co-founder at The Souled Store) and Arman Sood (Co-Founder, Sleepy Owl Coffee).

Wrapping up the afternoon discussions will be a panel on the differentiators who have created unique products in this space with Vikas Bagaria (Founder, Pee Safe), Chakradhar Gade (Co founder, Country Delight), Meghana Narayan (Co Founder, Slurrp FarmSlurrp) and Priy Ranjan (Co-founder and CEO, Shopflo).

So join us on September 9-10, 2022 at Brand Residency to be a part of this unique event which will help fuel the growth for Indian brands.