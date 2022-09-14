Deeptech startup Awiros raises $7M led by Inflexor Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners

﻿Awiros﻿, a deeptech startup that develops an AI-based computer-vision platform primarily for video processing, has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by tech-focused VC funds Inflexor Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners. The current round of funding also saw participation from VedaVC, leading family offices, and UHNIs.

The company aims to use the funding towards product enhancement, building its developer community, and business growth in India and overseas markets.

This funding round will allow Awiros to augment the India and US teams, both in technology and sales-related functions, the company stated.

Founded in 2015 by Vikram Gupta and Yatin Kavishwar, Awiros is a device-agnostic Operating System (OS) for easy development and delivery of video AI applications.

Vikram Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Awiros, said, “Awiros is one of the fastest growing companies in the video AI space in India and this funding round will help us build further momentum for global growth by increasing our market share, streamlining technical operations, and investing in the R&D of existing and new product categories. By onboarding seasoned deep-tech investors from Inflexor and Exfinity, Awiros will benefit heavily from their extensive experience in technology, international business, and scalable GTM.”

“We are very excited to partner with Vikram, Yatin, and the team at Awiros as they take their patented deeptech/AI-based computer vision operating system and app store to global markets and continue to grow in the domestic market. As cameras become even more ubiquitous globally, there will be a huge addressable market for their products. The Awiros investment fits very well with Inflexor’s deeptech/tech IP theme and backing solid founders in this space,” said Jatin Desai, Managing Partner at Inflexor Ventures.

Chinnu Senthilkumar, Managing Partner at Exfinity Venture Partners, said, “In the backdrop of data explosion happening in the video domain, we are thrilled to join Awiros’ journey in building a unified video intelligence platform that derives actionable insights for its customers. Awiros’ approach is analogous to Android O/S, which enables and empowers the customer to design and deploy AI-based solutions for their business needs quickly.

""Awiros has excellent business synergy with our portfolio company Kinara (erstwhile Deepvision) wherein they will be able to co-develop solutions in domains such as retail automation, smart buildings, Industry 4.0 etc. for Fortune 500 clients.”

