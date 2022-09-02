Ola Electric sees over 10,000 bookings for S1 scooter in a day

﻿Ola Electric﻿ has announced that it has received bookings for over 10,000 units of its latest electric vehicle model, the Ola S1, in the 24-hour early reserves period. Pan India deliveries for these orders will begin on September 7, with the regular order window open from September 2 onwards.

The Ola S1, first released on August 15, comes with a price tag of Rs 99,999, going up to Rs 1,39,999. The cheaper model has a true range of 128 kilometres and a top speed of 95 km/hour. The flagship model has a true range of 170 kilometres, and a top speed of 116 km/hour, powered by Ola's "hyper mode" acceleration that increases the top speed.

The e-scooter can also vary its range and speed based on the variety of modes available, according to the company. Equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Ola S1 has a true range of 101 km on Normal Mode, 128 km on Eco Mode, and 90 km on Sports Mode.

The two variants of the Ola S1 can be purchased from the Ola app and the Ola Electric website. Apart from the five regular colours, the company is also selling a limited edition Khaki coloured S1 currently.

(This article has been changed to reflect the fact that Ola has booked the sales, rather than completed them already.)