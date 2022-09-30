ONDC announces launch of Beta Test phase in Bengaluru

Open network protocol for ecommerce in India, ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said it will progressively open its network to consumers via participant applications in Bengaluru from today.

The Beta Test is live across 16 pin codes in the city and will help the network collect feedback and refine the interface ahead of its pan-India rollout, a statement issued by ONDC said.

“This is a milestone for ONDC and ecommerce in India. ONDC will democratise the ecommerce ecosystem by allowing all sellers to access all buyers and all buyers to access all sellers,” said T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC in the statement.

He added, “Even for the Beta Test in Bengaluru, we have chosen the most difficult categories; groceries and restaurants. We are confident this Beta Test will give us important insights which will help us further refine our playbook before a pan-India rollout.”

As part of the beta launch, customers can shop for groceries or order food from any seller listed on the network, including local sellers who have been ecommerce enabled for the first time.

Customers can use the ONDC feature on ﻿Paytm﻿, MyStore, and Spice Money during the Beta Test for now. Sellers on the ONDC network are onboarded through apps, including Bizom, Digiit, Enstore by Innobits, eSamudaay, eVitalrx, Go Frugal, GrowthFalcons, MyStore, nStore, Seller App, Uengage, and Ushop, as part of the Beta Test.

﻿Dunzo﻿, ﻿Loadshare﻿, and ﻿Shiprocket﻿ are providing logistics services and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Formerly NSDL e-Gov) is providing gateway services, the statement said, adding that NowFloats and Plotch will act as technology service providers, facilitating buyer and seller apps to join the ONDC network.

ONDC is in process to onboard more participants and expanding its services and categories to a wider network of pin codes. Participants such as ﻿Blowhorn﻿, ﻿Craftsvilla﻿, CSC Grameen eStore, Ekart, Global Linker (Faiita IT Mall), Grab, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ITC Store, Kotak Bank, ﻿Magicpin﻿, Microsoft, Peppo, ﻿Petpooja﻿, ﻿PhonePe﻿, Shopalyst, ﻿Snapdeal﻿, and ﻿Zoho﻿ are in advanced stages of integration and expected to go live shortly on the ONDC network.

Edited by Suman Singh Edited by Suman Singh