D2C startup Good Health Company raises $10M in Series A round led by Left Lane Capital

Hyderabad-based D2C healthtech startup Good Health Company (GHC) on Wednesday announced that it has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors such as Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund also participated in this round.

With a focus on raising awareness about health and wellness, the startup provides a full-stack solution for patients with conditions like hair fall, sexual health, and weight loss, amongst others.

Good Health Company plans to use the new funds over the next few months to introduce more product categories, focus on product innovation, and expand the existing team.

Samarth Sindhi, Founder of GHC, said, “Our aim, right from the first day, was to provide a scientifically proven solution to the unmet healthcare care needs of our consumers. In the last few months, we have worked towards expanding the product categories and introducing informative content to raise awareness about men’s self-care needs. We are happy to have achieved our targets, and are thrilled by the trust displayed by our investors as we move to the next step of wellness in India.”

After starting operations in January 2021, GHC initially focused on the personal care market for men. Their male vertical - Mars by GHC - provides health and wellness solutions for men. Following the brand’s success, the company recently launched Saturn by GHC, a full-stack solution for women.

Vinny Pujji, Managing Partner at Left Lane Capital, said the global health and wellness industry is a $1.5 trillion market, growing steadily at 5-10% annually, with the Indian market contributing to it at an exponentially increasing rate.

"Good Health Company’s rapid growth rate these past 18 months is testament that India’s population is hungry for scientifically-proven, medical-grade health and wellness products. Their D2C model, in which they offer free health consultations to patients, addresses one of the largest healthcare challenges. We are honoured to be along for the journey and look forward to helping GHC bring quality health products to underserved markets,” Vinny said.