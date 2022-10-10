Artium Academy, Goofy Tails, raise early stage deals

Chiratae Ventures leads $3M financing round in Artium Academy

﻿Artium Academy﻿ an online music learning and community platform, has raised $3 million from Chiratae Ventures, along with other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis, Whiteboard Capital, as well as several high-profile entrepreneurs like Madhusudhan R (Co-founder, M2P Finance), Priyamvada Balaji (Executive Director – Lucas Indian Service), Varun Alagh (Co-founder, Mamaearth), Piyush Shah (Co-Founder, InMobi Group), Vikas Dosala (Co-founder, Fraazo) have also participated in this round of funding for Artium Academy.

Co-founders of Artium Academy (L-R)Ashish Joshi, Nithya Sudhir, and Vivek Raicha

Co-founded by Ashish Joshi, Vivek Raicha, and Nithya Sudhir, Artium Academy offers gold standard in Music Education using modern pedagogy combined with technology to deliver elevated learning and performing experience to learners.

Agri-bio startup BioPrime Agrisolutions raises Rs 9 Cr in a round led by Inflexor Ventures

Tech-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures had led the Pre-Series A round of Rs 9 Crore in Agbiotech startup, ﻿BioPrime﻿(BioPrime Agrisolutions). The current round of funding also saw participation from its existing investor, Omnivore.

The company aims to utilise the funds for its SNIPR Biologicals registrations, advancing the discovery platform, building a strong IP portfolio, increasing production capabilities, and expansion.

BioPrime, founded by Dr Renuka Karandikar, Dr Amit Shinde, and Dr Shekhar Bhosle, develops affordable agribiologicals that modulate the basic physiological responses in crops using small biomolecules. These products improve crop resistance to insects/pests and help crops manage abiotic stress such as high temperature, excessive water, drought, etc. These products are not chemical based, are residue-free, organic, and are less expensive than chemical-based fertilisers and pesticides; thereby reducing the overall farm input expenses.

Legal tech platform Oddr raises $2M in Seed round led by Saama Capital, Twin Ventures

Legal tech platform Oddr has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Saama Capital and Twin Ventures. The round also saw participation from angels in the US, Singaporem and Germany. The company, which is based in the Silicon Valley and India, is gearing to launch its services in North America, the UK, and Australian market with a R&D center to be set up in India.

Oddr is currently in a team expansion mode in India and has also announced senior key hire Eric Newman as Chief Architect. The funds raised will be used to build the flagship product–AI-powered invoice to cash platform–for Professional Services (law firms, accounting firms, consulting firms and financial services firms).

Oddr aims to automate the billing process, which is primarily manual today, leading to invoice delays, higher write-offs, payment delays and high overhead costs for collections for professional services firms.

L-R - Milan Bobde,CO -Founfer, Chief Architect Saurabh Mehra CO -Founder, Sumit Garg Founder, Oddr

Nutrition focused pet care D2C company Goofy Tails raises $500,000 seed funding

Pet care D2C company ﻿Goofy Tails﻿ has secured seed funding of $500,000 led by BeyondSeed, a Singapore-based investor group, and The Chennai Angels, with participation from other overseas angel investors.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its portfolio of healthy pet foods and pet accessories. Delhi-based Goofy Tails will step up customer acquisition efforts and expand the team and warehouse presence across India for a better customer experience and faster delivery. Goofy Tails will also use the funds for extensive research, feedback, and new product development to expand its pet food and treats category.

Co-founded by Karan Gupta, Kartik Gupta, Kunal Gupta, and Ashish Kaushal in 2019, Goofy Tails' current pet care product range consists of fresh and healthy food, interactive toys, accessories, and grooming products. Goofy Tails plans to enter other South Asian and European markets by the middle of next year.

Co Founders of Goofy Tails (L- R Kunal Gupta, Ashish Kaushal Karan Gupta and Kartik Gupta).

Hubbler raises $1.50 M from LenDenClub Alpha, Artha Venture Fund, and Unicorn India Ventures in seed round

Hubbler, a no-code platform that makes app development easier, faster, and cost-effective, has raised $1.50 million from LenDenClub Alpha, Artha Venture Fund and Unicorn India Ventures in a seed round.

Hubbler aims to use these funds to enter new markets globally and increase its user base. The company currently has over 50 enterprise customers, including three unicorns, and wants to increase it by 5 times by the end of 2023. The platform handles over a million monthly transactions and has built over 1,000 applications for enterprises and partners; plans to increase the number of transactions by 10 times in the next 12 months.

On receiving the funding, the Founder of Hubbler, Vinay Agrrawal, said, “No-code demand is growing rapidly, and we are seeing opportunities waiting to be explored. We plan to expand in the international market and process 10 times higher transactions by 2023. The funds we have raised in the seed round will enable us to do just that. More than the funds, we are looking forward to the strategic contributions of LenDenClub Alpha, Artha and Unicorn in propelling us toward our goals.”

