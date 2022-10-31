Menu
PhonePe launches Green Data Center in India with Dell Technologies, NTT

By Press Trust of India
October 31, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 31 2022 11:53:03 GMT+0000
PhonePe launches Green Data Center in India with Dell Technologies, NTT
The data center's Dell PowerEdge servers will provide performance, simplified management, and intelligent automation while using less energy.
﻿PhonePe﻿ today announced the launch of its first Green Data Center in India, leveraging technologies and solutions from Dell Technologies and NTT. The Green Data Center is set to open up new opportunities in data management for PhonePe, with efficient data security, power efficiency, ease of operations, and cloud solutions. The center will also help the company to build sustainable and efficient infrastructure to further seamlessly scale its operations across the country.

This 4.8-megawatt facility, which occupies 13,740 sqft at Mahape, Navi Mumbai is built and designed with advanced alternative cooling technologies like Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC).

The data center's Dell PowerEdge servers will provide performance, simplified management, and intelligent automation while using less energy. Equipped with smart cooling technology, the facility will use less energy and substantially reduce the company's carbon footprint, saving more than 25% on electricity.

data centre


Speaking at the launch Burzin Engineer, Co-founder and Chief Reliability Officer, PhonePe said, "We are very excited to work with Dell Technologies and NTT to launch our first Green Data Center in India. This data center will not only help in further seamlessly scaling our business but also help in reducing our carbon footprint."


"At Dell Technologies, we are committed to using technology to create a better and a more sustainable future. We have been working towards reducing the carbon footprint of the essential infrastructure solutions we supply to our customers," said Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. "The launch of PhonePe's first Green Data Centre is a significant milestone on its journey to achieving its sustainability goals. We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with PhonePe by supporting them with our industry-leading infrastructure."


"This deployment is an exciting showcase for the possibilities of new alternative cooling technologies that can help optimise power consumption in a data center," said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, NTT Ltd. India, Acting Senior Executive Vice President, Data Center and Marine Cable, NTT Ltd.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

