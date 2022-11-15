15 Best WordPress Hosting Providers in 2022 (Compared)

When it comes to WordPress hosting, Hostinger and MilesWeb are two of the most prominent providers out there. Hostinger offers excellent value for money with its reliable servers and WordPress site optimisation tools. On the other hand, MilesWeb leans toward professionals offering an extensive developer toolkit.





That said, we’re not suggesting other providers aren’t worth checking out. Here’s a detailed review of each provider:

1. Hostinger

Hostinger is among the fastest-growing web hosting providers, offering high-quality performance and customer service. The hosting company guarantees 99.9 percent server uptime, ensuring your site will be available nearly all year round.





Security-wise, Hostinger safeguards its nameservers with Cloudflare DNS Firewall and DDoS Protection and Mitigation. One limits your site’s DNS queries per second, while the latter maintains the site’s traffic legitimacy. Only at Rs 149/month, the WordPress Starter plan offers users to manage up to 100 websites from a single dashboard, welcome approximately 25,000 monthly visitors, and utilise 100 GB of SSD storage.

2. HostGator

HostGator offers several types of web hosting, from shared hosting solutions and WordPress hosting services to a virtual private server (VPS) hosting and dedicated servers. This WordPress hosting provider tags the Starter plan at Rs 249/month. Users get dual-core CPU power, 5 GB of storage space, and 2 GB of RAM storage. Regarding bandwidth, the resource is sufficient for roughly 25,000 monthly visitors.





HostGator includes a free SSL certificate with each plan. All HostGator WordPress hosting packages come with pre-configured MOJO Marketplace and JetPack plugins. MOJO Marketplace lets users access premium themes, templates, and plugins to optimize their WordPress websites. JetPack offers caching, backup, and security services.

3. Bluehost

Bluehost offers a server uptime guarantee of 99.98 percent, which translates to around one hour of allowed downtime in a year. This hosting provider is also generous with server resources. The Basic plan, tagged Rs 169/month, grants 50 GB of SSD storage and unmetered bandwidth.





All of Bluehost’s WordPress hosting packages include automatic daily malware scans to help maintain the site’s health. The web host grants free CDN integration, SSL certificate, caching services, and domain registration for one year.

4. HostPapa

The Canada-based independent, sustainable web hosting service provider specialises in helping small business owners to develop an online store, ensuring it gets enhanced speed and top-notch performance. HostPapa packs a robust security system consisting of server firewalls, network monitoring, domain privacy, and brute force detection, to name a few.





WP Starter costs Rs 199/month and grants users 100 GB of SSD storage, 32 GB of RAM storage per server, and 32-core minimum per server. Other than web hosting, HostPapa provides several other services as well, such as website development and domain registration.

5. InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is committed to provide open-source technologies to its users and collaborators. InMotion Hosting uses NVMe SSD storage, granting 100 GB of space for the basic WP Core plan at $4.49/month – one of the cheapest WordPress hosting services available. The roughly estimated monthly visitor number for the same plan is about 20,000.





In terms of security, InMotion Hosting includes hack and malware protection, web application firewalls, and SPAM Safe email with IMAP in all plans. Some of the more advanced features that the company grants are SSH access and a dedicated opcode cache pool.

6. MilesWeb

MilesWeb Hosting features excellent reliability, a 99.95 percent uptime guarantee and graded B site performance on GTmetrix. At Rs 50/month, users can host one website and use 1 GB of shared SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, 1 GB of RAM, and a 50,000 file limit. Unlike other plans whose control panel is cPanel, Solo plan users get to use the DirectAdmin control panel.





MilesWeb security solutions include brute force protection, malware scans, network, and web app firewalls, and two-factor authentication (2FA). This web host grants free backups and an SSL certificate. It also enables business owners to create multiple domain-based email addresses, depending on their chosen plan.

7. Kinsta

Unlike other WordPress hosting providers on this list, Kinsta grants premium features and integrations in all of its plans. What makes them different is the hardware resources. For example, the Starter plan allows users to host a single WordPress website, packs 10 GB of disk space for approximately 25,000 monthly visits at $35/month. On the other hand, Enterprise 1 users can host up to 60 WordPress sites, get 100 GB of disk space, and serve around 1,000,000 monthly visits at $675/month.





You’ll get a free domain name, SSL certificate, migration, and staging environment. Furthermore, the 30-day money-back guarantee is also available for all of its plans. Kinsta offers an easy-to-use custom admin dashboard called MyKinsta, where users can install WordPress, create or migrate websites, and perform website maintenance.

8. Liquid Web

Liquid Web offers fully managed WordPress hosting services. Its Spark plan grants 15 GB of storage and 2 TB of bandwidth at $13.30/month. Except for the resource number, it includes the same features as the higher-tiered plans. These include unlimited domain-based email accounts and automatic 30-day backups.





All plans have an unlimited pageview count, an SSL certificate, and a staging site. You have several control panels to choose from – cPanel, Plesk, and InterWorx. You can install WordPress using the one-click installation from the WordPress website control panel → pre-installed iThemes Sync.

9. A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting reinforces users’ WordPress website security by implementing layers of additional protection. It provides a network firewall, spam filter, brute force protection, and activity log tracking. The hosting company also offers a one-click site security hardening and rollback as well as security add-ons, such as Imunify360 Security Suite and Jetpack.





Like most WordPress hosting companies on this list, A2 Hosting offers a free site migration and SSL certificate. Unlimited domain-based email address registration is also available with all of its plans. WordPress, WP-CLI, LiteSpeed, and Jetpack are already pre-installed. Alternatively, you can install WordPress via the cPanel dashboard → Softaculous.

10. Hosting Raja

Hosting Raja has a solid team of experts to ensure a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee to prove it. With the WordPress Silver plan, users can use a triple-core CPU and 1 GB of RAM at Rs 99/month. Clients can also create up to 10 domain-based email accounts and welcome up to 20,000 daily visitors. Hosting Raja offers a three-second load time guarantee regarding site speed. This WordPress hosting provider packs more features in the higher-tiered plans, including a one-click staging server, automatic daily backups, malware removal, and hack repair.





Hosting Raja provides a hassle-free WordPress hosting installation, as you can use it immediately once your account is set up. If you’re looking for some technical capabilities, Hosting Raja provides the CSS/JS optimiser tool where you can edit, modify, and test your code.

11. Host IT Smart

Host IT Smart offers a generous amount of hardware resources at an affordable price. This provider’s cheapest WordPress hosting solution is the Starter plan at $1.08/month. While users can only host a single WordPress website and one subdomain, it packs unlimited SSD storage and bandwidth. It also allows users to create an unlimited number of domain-based email accounts for their WordPress website.





Hosting your site with Host IT Smart ensures simple website migration using a single click and resource upgrades which users can process by reaching its 24/7 customer support via phone, live chat, or WhatsApp Messenger.

12. SiteGround

SiteGround provides enhanced security by using its own web application firewall, applying an anti-bot system, and enabling daily backups for all of its plans. It also packs its custom NGINX-based SuperCacher tool, which helps boost users’ website performance.

If you’re planning to create a single WordPress site, the StartUp plan is the way to go. Costing $2.99/month, the WordPress hosting package comes with 10 GB of storage space and unmetered traffic, allowing for approximately 10,000 monthly visits. All SiteGround WordPress web hosting plans come as e-commerce-ready, and the hosting provider offers a free domain name, SSL, and CDN to support it.





To help users run the content management system, SiteGround offers free WordPress installation and migration services. Use the SiteGround Optimizer plugin to enhance the overall site performance with ease. The developer toolkit consists of WP-CLI, SSH access, a staging environment, and Git integration.

13. ScalaHosting

ScalaHosting offers considerably affordable plans, as they go as low as $3.95/month for one WordPress website. It grants 20 GB of SSD storage and a single-core CPU with unlimited bandwidth, domain-based email accounts, and databases.





For security prerequisites, ScalaHosting provides custom mod_security rules to block cyber attacks and network firewalls to analyse in and out traffic. Furthermore, the hosting company also offers malware scans and removal services.





Apart from the one-click installer, ScalaHosting provides an SEO analysis tool to track your site's performance on popular search engines. Its Managed VPS plan has more features than the shared hosting environment. It provides off-site backups, two website copies, an SShield cyber security solution, and LiteSpeed/OpenLiteSpeed support.

14. Namecheap

Namecheap promises a server uptime guarantee of 99.9 percent and grade-A performance, thanks to its EasyWP Cache advanced caching. EasyWP Starter is Namecheap’s most affordable plan starting at Rs 2869.77/month. It packs 10 GB of SSD storage and can serve approximately 50,000 monthly visitors.





Namecheap prioritises security by using its servers to secure users’ data. It also provides WHOIS protection to filter spam messages and unwanted calls. Backups are also available in Namecheap’s WordPress hosting platform.





Namecheap packs a free CDN in all of its plans to boost performance. Its free PositiveSSL feature is available with the EasyWP Turbo and EasyWP Supersonic plans. Namecheap offers a custom control panel where users can install and deploy their WordPress website in just a few clicks.

15. GoDaddy

GoDaddy guarantees a 99.9 percent uptime and provides CDN Boost to increase website load time by up to 50 percent. GoDaddy has four WordPress hosting packages. Its Basic plan is the most affordable, priced at Rs 239/month, and comes with 20 GB of SSD storage.





This hosting provider will run 24-hour malware scans and removal to protect users' WordPress sites. It completes the security prerequisite with a 90-day backup cycle and one-click recovery.

If you’re building an e-commerce website, check GoDaddy’s more costly plans to ensure you get everything you need to make a website. For example, its e-commerce plan, tagged ₹1,499/month, packs a list of excellent features for optimal store performance.





