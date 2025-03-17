Skechers ropes in cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

Sketchers has signed Jasprit Bumrah as it expands its roster of cricket athletes, which includes Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia.

The bowler, who crossed the milestone of 400 international career wickets in 2024, now competes in Skechers Cricket footwear and will appear in Skechers' marketing campaigns supporting the brand’s performance and lifestyle collections, the company said in a statement.

“I joined the Skechers family as they are known for blending comfort with cutting-edge innovation… Their wide range of offerings make it a perfect fit for athletes who value performance without compromising on style, especially for bowlers like me. I’m proud to represent a brand that resonates with my approach to both cricket and life,” said Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah’s relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Skechers's commitment to innovation and performance. Having him as part of the Skechers family adds to our stellar roster of ambassadors," said

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd.

The company's cricket footwear range includes full-spike and half-spike options for players. Its Skechers Cricket Elite range features 11 metal spikes and provides traction and stability to players, said the company in a release. Skechers Cricket Blade, with seven metal spikes, provides a balanced mix of grip and agility to players, it added.

Skechers also has on board football legend Sunil Chhetri; footballers Baris Alper Yilmaz, Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, and Isco Alarcón; basketball stars Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Rickea Jackson; golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick; pickleball players Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

Skechers is also the official kit sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.