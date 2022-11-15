Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

A year after acquiring Automate, Notion sharpens focus on India

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 09:04:57 GMT+0000
A year after acquiring Automate, Notion sharpens focus on India
A year ago, workspace platform Notion acquired Automate, a platform that builds connectivity and integrations. It now has increased its focus in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A year after acquiring Automate, a platform that builds connectivity and integrations, ﻿Notion﻿ Workspace has announced that it will now be sharpening its focus on India with its new Hyderabad centre.


Towards this effort, San Francisco-based Notion has hired former Uber Eats executive Uday Bhaskar to lead the India operations.


"For a year now we have been building community efforts and pushing towards India. But now we aim to build and bring a stronger push towards the region and build a team of close to 50 people," said Akshay Kothari, COO, Notion in a conversation with YourStory.


"Last year we also saw our community come to life in India. Notion has been welcomed with open arms, and it has helped shape our growth and expansion throughout the nation. We have seen 5X growth in just two years, and we are proud of the events and community-led efforts that have taken a life of their own," said the company post.

1461 people loved this story

San Francisco-based SaaS startup Notion acquires Hyderabad-based Automate.io to open its first engineering centre outside the US


The company has been valued at $10 billion. With the acquisition of Automate, the team had focussed on the know-how and leveraging the 200 integrations of the company.


"We already have some of the top unicorns of the country using Notion, we now are looking to expand and grow beyond the startup world and add more enterprises to the platform," said Akshay. India is the fifth location after San Francisco, New York, Dublin, and Tokyo.


The office at Hyderabad is also Notion's first engineering centre outside the US. Currently, the team is focussed on hiring full-stack software and backend engineering roles.


"It also is my way to get back to India and find a way to build a truly global organisation," adds Akshay.


(This story has been updated to reflect the correct team size and company valuation.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With its fleet of electric vehicles, can BluSmart solve commuting woes?

Startups with strong business models will attract funding, VCs say at TechSparks 2022

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CM Bommai releases Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy

Startups with strong business models will attract funding, VCs say at TechSparks 2022

Razorpay's Harshil Mathur says user-specific fintech will be next big focus area

‘As a country, we are progressing towards a greener and cleaner future’—15 quotes on India business opportunities

How Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are contributing to India’s startup boom

Hail an EV for your daily commute