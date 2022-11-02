Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

BYJU'S reverses decision to lay off 140 employees in Thiruvananthapuram

By Amisha Agarwal
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 12:44:14 GMT+0000
BYJU'S reverses decision to lay off 140 employees in Thiruvananthapuram
The development comes after media reports highlighted that BYJU’S is planning to shut its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, laying off 140 employees in cost-cutting measures.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

BYJU’S has reversed its decision to lay off 140 employees and shut operations in its Thiruvananthapuram office after meeting with P. Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, on Wednesday. 


“Following a detailed discussion between the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P. Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU'S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM product development centre. As a result, our 140 associates will continue to operate from this centre,” a BYJU’S spokesperson said. 


They added, “Byju Raveendran, who is from Kerala, reiterates his commitment to the state and the leadership team of BYJU’S, under his guidance, will pursue a growth strategy in the state.”  


The development comes after media reports highlighted that BYJU’S is planning to shut its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, laying off 140 employees in cost-cutting measures. 


Fearing layoffs, many of the edtech startup's employees met with Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty, who said the state government would order a probe into the alleged layoffs. A meeting was subsequently called by the labour department to find an amicable solution.


1303 people loved this story

State of Indian startup ecosystem in October: Leveraged


Last week, Byju Raveendran, the founder of India’s most valued startup, apologised to employees who are to be laid off in an email. 


“I am truly sorry to those who will have to leave ﻿BYJU'S﻿. You are not just a name to me. You are not a number. You are not just 5% of my company. You are 5% of me,” he had said in an email. 


The edtech decacorn has been under the scanner in the last few months for its accounting practices and mass layoffs. Last valued at $22 billion, BYJU’S has said it is eyeing profitability in March, and these lay-offs are a part of its cost-cutting measures on this path.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Dunzo's losses up 2X to Rs 464 Cr in FY22 while revenue doubles

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Chargebee lays off 10% of workforce blaming macroeconomic challenges

Dunzo's losses up 2X to Rs 464 Cr in FY22 while revenue doubles

Caesar Sengupta-founded Arta Finance raises $90M from marquee investors

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Scoop: US law firms file class action suits against Freshworks

How storytelling platform Pratilipi is revolutionizing the consumer content space using AWS