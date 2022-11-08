[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

Driffle raises seed capital led by BEENEXT

Delaware- and Bengaluru-headquartered digital gaming marketplace Driffle has raised $3.4 million in seed round led by ﻿BEENEXT﻿. Other investors in the round include JAFCO Asia, Taurus Ventures, ﻿Better Capital﻿, and White Venture Capital.





Angel investors Kunal Shah, Maninder Gulati, Amit Damani, Archana Priyadarshani, and Arun Venkatachalam also participated in the round.





Founded in 2021 by Chetan Bharadwaj, Gaurav Kumar Jha, Mayank Chawla, and Abhishek Kumar, Driffle offers a seamless experience to gamers who want to purchase games. The games are delivered in less than 10 seconds by providing an email address and payment using local currencies. The platform also sells digital gift cards and gaming points, apart from games.

On2Cook secures Rs 17 Cr

Ahmedabad-headquartered cooking device manufacturer On2Cook has announced raising Rs 17 crore ($2 million) from a group of angel investors led by Dr Mayur Desai, who invested Rs 16 crore in the company, and Nirbhay Gandhi, who invested Rs 1 crore.





Founded in 2022 by Sanandan Sudhir, On2Cook is a cooking device which combines induction or flame and microwaves to make the process efficient. The product claims to help domestic and commercial kitchens save up to 70% time and 50% energy. The AI-based and voice-enabled intelligent device made its mark initially in the grand finale of Shark Tank India. It has patents across India, the US, and the UK.

Symbio Generrics raises funds from Ascent Capital

Symbio Generrics India Private Limited has announced raising an undisclosed amount of capital from growth capital fund, Ascent Capital.

The company plans to utilise the funds to undertake strategic acquisitions, establish research and development facilities, and ramp up manufacturing capacity. It is in the process of acquiring a new manufacturing capacity in addition to its manufacturing facility for Dobbaspet.

Founded in 2010 by Salim Shaikh and Abhijit Kale, as well as Akash Puranik, Symbio started out as a sales and marketing organisation and has now grown to a vertically integrated manufacturer of specialised APIs.