Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India

By Press Trust of India
November 06, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 06 2022 13:17:26 GMT+0000
Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India
Earlier this month, Musk had announced that verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates an account will be charged $8 per month. Twitter's strategy to introduce a monthly charge for the verified badge has polarised users globally.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter's chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in "less than a month", the microblogging platform's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk has said.


Earlier this month, Musk had announced that verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates an account will be charged $8 per month. Twitter's strategy to introduce a monthly charge for the verified badge has polarised users globally.

Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, completed his $44-billion takeover of Twitter in October-end, placing the world's richest man at the helm of one of the most influential social media apps in the world.
1242 people loved this story

Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of global layoffs; Musk blames 'activists' for biz dip


He also fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.


Twitter then proceeded to fire majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe, ordered by Musk who is looking to make the blockbuster acquisition work.


Musk has now said that Twitter Blue rollout can be expected in India within a month, clearing the air around when the chargeable service will be available in this key market.

"Hopefully, less than a month," Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter user's query on when the service is expected to be launched in India.

There is no official word on India pricing just yet. A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified because it is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.


"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk had tweeted on November 1, and added that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.


"You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam; ability to post long video and audio; half as many ads," he added.

Musk had said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians, he had pointed out.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?

From scratch cards to electricity bills: how streaming firms are throwing darts to woo viewers

Kerala government to reimburse tech licence cost to startups

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Significant work done, draft Digital India Act framework by early 2023: MoS IT

How learning applications will continue to engage students