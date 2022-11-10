Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO

By Payal Ganguly
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 09:53:54 GMT+0000
Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO
At TechSparks 2022, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey said that the company wanted to grow its business through advertising revenues from small and medium sellers on the platform.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bharat-focused ecommerce app Meesho wants to build a large business by leveraging advertising for small and medium sellers. The ecommerce platform targeted at Tier II cities and beyond wants to leverage its existing business model to grow its business and add newer categories.


“When we started out, we did not start as a zero commission platform,” Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO, Meesho, told Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, at TechSparks 2022. He added that this led to an increasingly higher number of sellers on the platform coming in from the fashion and accessories category, which commands the highest margin.


“When we met these businesses, they said that the category made enough margin to pay commissions to the platform and to bear the shipping cost. We decided it did not work and removed commissions for sellers. That brought many unique small sellers and a lot of unique products onto the platform,” Vidit added.


Over time, the share of fashion and apparel on Meesho's platform has come down. The company managed to reduce the share of women’s apparel being sold from 60% at the end of 2020 to 40% in 2022, he said.


Vidit also said that Meesho has worked towards simplifying its advertising product as most of the sellers using it have never used advertising before.


Instead of replicating the playbook of larger ecommerce companies owning the entire ecosystem of service and experience, Vidit said partnerships with logistics and payment companies have helped Meesho make online selling accessible for small businesses.

Meesho - Vidit TS
1864 people loved this story

Catch 'em young: Nithin Kamath makes a case for teaching money early


Logistics and manpower were the highest cost centre for the SoftBank-backed company in FY 2021, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. Meesho offers logistics and fulfilment of orders on its marketplace for the sellers.


Vidit said the company was looking at working on a capital-efficient model. He added that the company planned on staying capital efficient by continuing partnering for add-on services and by addressing a single problem statement instead of building multiple verticals.


Meesho has also been in the cross-hairs for counterfeit branded products being sold on its platform. Addressing questions on quality and counterfeit, Vidit said that it was being addressed using technology, as Meesho adds over one million new products on the platform.


“Counterfeit is a technology problem to solve. Quality is relative,” said Vidit.

TechSparks

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ola's mobility business back at pre-COVID levels, IPO likely next year: Bhavish Aggarwal

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Crypto exchange Binance pulls out of FTX rescue deal

Building ecommerce for real Bharat customers: Meesho's Vidit Aatrey

Stop overselling to investors, it's a treadmill, says Nithin Kamath to founders

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces