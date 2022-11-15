Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Bite-sized insurance sales jump 270% on MakeMyTrip's fintech arm

TripMoney, ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿'s fintech unit, said sales of non-COVID, bite-sized insurance benefit covers against unexpected emergencies increased 270%.





TripMoney, along with its insurance partners, has custom-designed 10 insurance covers for customers, covering hotel stays, domestic and international flight travellers, and loss of baggage or mobile device, among others.





Its partners include insurtech companies such as Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Tata AIG, Reliance General Insurance, etc.





"Travellers now actively seek covers that promise to secure their trip, their lives and of their loved ones, and other tangible assets, right at the time of making the booking," said Sumit Agarwal, senior vice president of TripMoney.





"A travel insurance cover that often came as an after-thought to many a few years back –has now become an integral part of booking for both, domestic and international travellers," he added.

Swiggy partners with IIT-Jodhpur to develop face recognition system

Food delivery company ﻿Swiggy﻿ said it has partnered with IIT Jodhpur to develop a face recognition system based on AI and computer vision in a bid to increase security and compliance on the platform.





The tech will be used by Swiggy to detect frauds, impersonation, track attendance, and automatically detect and extract faces from various types of images and selfies.





Swiggy may also use this tech to verify a customer's age for alcohol purchases in states where such kinds of deliveries are allowed.

HealthifyMe appoints Stanford University's Dr Shebani Sethi as CMO

Health and fitness app ﻿HealthifyMe﻿ said it has appointed Dr Shebani Sethi, who is the founder director of metabolic psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, as its chief medical officer.





Dr Shebani is expected to boost HealthifyMe's metabolic health push by marrying medicine with psychiatry and behavioural neuroscience elements, the startup said.





"Her expertise will enable us to stay ahead of the curve as we build the most advanced solution ever for fitness, fat loss and metabolic health," said Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO of HealthifyMe.





Nikon India enters healthcare sector with microscopy solutions - PTI

Imaging products firm Nikon India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced its foray into the healthcare sector through system product microscopy business.





The company has launched its 'AXR Point' scanning confocal microscope that has the capability to provide a field of view of 25mm in one single shot thereby helping researchers to generate the most accurate statistical data while imaging, Nikon India said in a statement.





The product is targeted at premier research institutes, research centres funded and established by the India government, academic educational institutions, clinical centres such as hospitals and medical research institutes to boost research and development in medicine, it added.

World population touches 8 billion, with India the largest contributor - PTI

With India likely to surpass China as the most populous country in 2023, it should be seen as an opportunity to become the resource creator for the world and focus on ensuring equity as well as caring for the aging populace, experts said on Tuesday.





The world population touched eight billion on Tuesday and India was the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, the United Nations said, noting its population growth appears to be stabilising which shows that policies and health systems are working.





For China, which added 73 million people, the projection is its contribution to the next billion in the global population is to be in the negative.





The Population Foundation of India (PFI) said this milestone should not be seen as a problem but as an opportunity for India to plan better and provide a healthy and happy life for people across the world.









