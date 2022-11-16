Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Swiggy introduces sexual harassment redressal policy for women delivery executives

By Press Trust of India
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 15:25:48 GMT+0000
Swiggy introduces sexual harassment redressal policy for women delivery executives
Swiggy's new redressal policy will cover the entire work-related functions of women delivery executives.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On-demand convenience digital platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Wednesday said it has introduced a sexual harassment redressal policy for its women delivery executives, who are otherwise not covered under the ambit of Indian laws for the prevention of such incidents at workplaces.


Under the policy, apart from supporting the women delivery executives in filing police complaints in case of harassment by a customer, after the completion of an initial investigation, no other female delivery executive would be assigned to the same customer with the contact number highlighted, even if the customer changes location, the company said in a blog post.

"Through the sexual harassment redressal policy, we are taking a proactive step in building awareness and accountability among various stakeholders in the community," Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah said.

Further, he said, "We believe these efforts will stop incidents from happening and also encourage women delivery executives to recognise and report incidents with the faith that action will be taken. Our goal is to empower women to feel safe on Swiggy's delivery platform."

Swiggy

Image source: Shutterstock

1302 people loved this story

How foodtech startup GrubTech is working to transform online food delivery in the Middle East

On the rationale behind introducing the policy, Swiggy said, "As gig workers, delivery executives are not covered under the ambit of Indian laws for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH)." Internal studies have shown that many delivery executives are not even aware of the contours of sexual harassment or misconduct and that there are means to address it.


In case of a woman delivery executive encounters sexual harassment from customers, male counterparts, restaurant partners, or even Swiggy employees, she can reach out to the company's Emergency SOS number for support.

"After providing emergency assistance, should she want Swiggy to conduct an investigation, she can lodge a complaint with our on-ground team," the blog post added.

Swiggy said it is working on a solution to ensure that if the harassment occurs at a customer's location after the initial investigation is done, no other female delivery executive with Swiggy is ever assigned to that customer.


"The number will be highlighted so that a female executive is not assigned even if the customer changes location. Grievous offences punishable by law will lead to the removal of customers from the Swiggy platform," it added.


In the case of a Swiggy employee being the perpetrator, then "it becomes a POSH case since the employee is bound to the company", the blog post said.


On the other hand, if the harassment is by a restaurant partner, consumer, or fellow delivery partner, then an initial investigation by an internal committee headed by a woman will be conducted followed by guidance on what the delivery executive can do in terms of what Indian penal codes are available, it added.


Swiggy said it will support the women delivery executive in filing a complaint and also authorities in their investigation.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

SoftBank to sell $215M worth shares in Paytm: Reports

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 16, 2022)

Social networking app Koo plans on entering the US amid Twitter fiasco: Report

SaaS Central 2022: The secret sauce for SaaS startups to accelerate their growth journey

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round