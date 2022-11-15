Create a movement to sell your product: Shlok Srivastava, YouTube's Tech Burner

Finding the right audience and retaining them is a balancing act for many creators. Tech content creator Shlok Srivastava and Neel Gogia, Founder of IPLIX Media, shed light on this ongoing dilemma at YourStory's TechSparks 2022.





The answer to this challenge lies in creating a movement, according to Shlok, aka Tech Burner on YouTube, whose online tech reviews are the go-to videos for nearly 9.73 million subscribers.





“Anything that has worked in India was because of a movement. It is a very chaotic country. We have different cultures, religions, and other diversities. For them (Indian consumers) to align and buy a product, they have to buy into the vision and the story of the movement, and only then they will buy the product,” he said.





He recalled that, when he began making videos from his parking lot, he wanted to teach people about mobiles and technologies and provide value.





“Whenever we go about a business or a product or even content, the purpose behind the content is a lot more valuable to the audience. There is a lot of content that works out, but what creates impact is the vibe that we are creating with those pieces of content or videos,” said Shlok.





More than metrics

Both Neel and Shlok urged content creators, who try to copy their Western counterparts, to look at the audience beyond the number of subscribers and views.





“The Indian audience is very emotional. If you open Instagram, the biggest moments are when a person gets married or has a child. In our homes, we are watching shows that are very social and emotional. And the connection that we have with our products is also very emotional," said Shlok.





He also said, "It is not about megahertz or cores or chips. But we ask questions like: Can I take a selfie with this phone? How will my child look when I take a picture with this phone? This is something that I focus on when I create content.”





Neel founded IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management company, in 2019. He partnered with Shlok in 2022 to come up with a mobile skin brand called Layers. Shlok is also part of the cohort of influencers associated with IPLIX Media, which leverages influencer marketing and creates marketing campaigns and content for brands such as Mamaearth, Audi, OYO, and Skillshare.





IPLIX Media was Neel's first entrepreneurial gig right after college.





Neel said, “I was never interested in college. It just so happened that one day, I was put into this sponsorship team where I had to get sponsors for my college fest. I just called up some of my relatives and raised around Rs 50,000. Since then, everyone started calling me the 'Master of Sponsorship'. It made me think if I can carry this forward genuinely and try something out.”





That’s how Neel started IPLIX. However, bridging the gap between influencers and established brands and becoming a brand took its own sweet time.





“Brands are often comfortable with a particular way of marketing content. My job was to convince them why the Gen-Z audience would relate to some videos much better than what’s already out there. It took some time to convince them and give them the right reasons to experiment and work in campaigns with us,” said Neel.





Neel recalled that, when he and Shlok first spoke to each other, both of them were new entrants to their respective territories. “I was honestly not interested in tech-related content. But YouTube suggested Shlok’s videos in 2019. What I like about him after working for years with him is that he has always given importance to the authenticity of the content over making money."





Shlok wrapped up the conversation by saying, "We believe that we have understood the audience. We know how people consume content, and that is how we create content accordingly."