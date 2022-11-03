Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

upGrad to merge all M&As into parent company ahead of IPO in 2024

By Amisha Agarwal
November 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 03 2022 08:33:56 GMT+0000
upGrad to merge all M&As into parent company ahead of IPO in 2024
In preparation for an IPO in 2024, upGrad has chosen to streamline the corporate structure.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn ﻿upGrad has announced plans to consolidate all its mergers and acquisitions in India into One upGrad, and complete the integration process by March-June 2023. 


In preparation for an IPO in 2024, upGrad has chosen to streamline the corporate structure and also expense out all costs related to mergers and their growth capital in their FY22 and partly in FY23 financials. 


“We are delighted to have over 15 Co-founders from our M&As join the leadership team at upGrad and participate in the Integrated vision - where upGrad has to impact college learners and working professionals in India, Asia, and the world, across their LifeLongLearning journey,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, upGrad.


"This consolidation also gets us financially ready for a future listing as we put costs behind us between the last and this year to focus on a high growth and high profitability model while creating impact and having the largest alumni base in Higher Education,” he added. 


In September 2022, upGrad invested an additional Rs 320 crore (nearly $40 million) in Harappa Education to create Harappa Global School of Leadership. In the same month, the edtech giant also acquired corporate training solutions provider Centum Learning in a share swap deal.  


In August this year, upGrad raised $210 million from ETS Global, Bodhi Tree, Singapore’s Kaizen Management Advisors, and the family offices of Bharti Airtel, Narotam Sekhsaria, and Lakshmi Mittal’s Artian Investments, along with existing investors Temasek, IFC, and IIFL.


At a time when the edtech sector is grappling with layoffs and funding challenges, Ronnie Screwvala-led ﻿upGrad﻿ has raised a giant scoop of funding and also managed to close acquisition deals. 


upGrad has gone on an M&A spree over the last 2.5 years, acquiring 11 startups. In the last couple of months, it acquired New Delhi-based edtech startup Harappa Education and Bengaluru-based recruitment and staffing firm WOLVES. 


In all, the startup has acquired 14 companies, under different verticals—upskilling and reskilling programmes, test prep, courses for college students, study abroad segment, and short skilling courses. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

CashKaro raises Rs 130 Cr in Series C round led by Affle Global

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Daily Capsule
Vauld to seek extension on moratorium period
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

WhatsApp rolls out ‘communities’ feature to bring groups together

How automation on cloud can help accelerate business outcomes

Musk plans to trim half of Twitter jobs: Report

This startup is building technology that will help ships connect with each other to optimise capacity

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, creator of the iPod, and Nithin Kamath: 10 things to look forward to at TechSparks 2022

8i Ventures announces first close of second fund worth $50M