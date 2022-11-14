Menu
Zomato to shut delivery services in UAE from November 24

By Pooja Malik
November 14, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 14 2022 16:21:51 GMT+0000
Zomato to shut delivery services in UAE from November 24
Current users will be redirected to the Kuwait-based ﻿Talabat﻿, an online food ordering company.
Food delivery startup ﻿Zomato﻿ announced on Monday that it will discontinue its delivery services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as of November 24.


Current users will be redirected to the Kuwait-based ﻿Talabat﻿, an online food ordering company.


In 2019, Zomato sold its UAE-based food delivery business to Talabat for $172 million


Since the transaction, Zomato has been providing services to Talabat in the UAE in exchange for cost reimbursement, according to the agreement.


"We would like to update the exchange that the company will discontinue rendering of services to Talabat in the UAE w.e.f. November 24, 2022 and the customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in UAE will be redirected to talabat, as per the terms of the agreement between the parties," Zomato said.


The company confirms that discontinuation will not have any material effect on the financials and operations, and it will continue to offer restaurant discovery and dining-out services in the UAE.

Zomato shares climb over 8% as firm narrows loss


Zomato announced its exit from all international markets as a food delivery company in November 2021.


It previously closed its operations in the United States, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

